A crypto soars 11% and leads the market’s uptrend

The rises respond to Moon Foundation Guard (LFG), a non-profit organization around Terra based in Singapore that bought $135 million worth of bitcoins on mondayaccording to a recently published report from Bloomberg.

Following these acquisitions, it has been confirmed that the address associated with the foundation is currently worth approximately $1.32 billion in bitcoins. As the Bitcoin and Terra blockchains are incompatible, the company must carry out a process of “wrapping” the BTC.

For that, Luna Foundation is carrying out massive investments in cryptocurrency to reach a total of $10 billion in BTC. Purchased BTCs are flipped onto the Terra blockchain and that way can be sent to the UST smart contract to back up your assets.

TERRA: THE CRYPTO THAT SHOOTS UP IN THE MARKET

It is for this reason that in the last 24 hours, Terra has skyrocketed and is leading the uptrend in the cryptocurrency market.

Recently, the price of the Luna token reached an all-time high. The cryptocurrency rose 11% and remained in eighth place by market capitalization (behind Cardano, ADA). In the afternoon, it still maintains its bullish momentum, growing 5.8% to $106.64.

In the last few hours, Do Kwon -CEO of Terra- confirmed that they have already acquired more than $2 billion in Bitcoin, which suggests that there is still a long way to go. In this way, it is expected that the rise of BTC will continue its course.

Rumors about Terra buying the most traded token on the market as a reserve asset began circulating last week. Speculation about the size of these purchases has pushed the price of the largest cryptocurrency higher, proving to be one of the main bullish catalysts. Therefore, many analysts point to Terra as being responsible for the surges that have led Bitcoin to hit a 2022 high of $48,000 on March 28.

However, according to news outlet Cointelegraph, from a technical point of view, LUNA faces the possibility of a 50% price correction in the coming weeks, although this need not harm the long-term bullish outlook. As a result, the price of LUNA could rise towards $425 in 2022.

TERRA CO-FOUNDER REJECTS THE IDEA THAT LFG MOVED THE PRICE OF BTC

The plans were only revealed this month by Terra co-founder Do Kwon, but the destination wallet for the funds has been active longer and saw a significant inflow in January.

Since mid-March, the purchases have accelerated and, in just a few weeks, the balance of LFG exceeded 30,000 BTC.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Bitcoin’s bull run, whether associated with Terra’s purchases or not, has generated US$165 million in circumstantial profits for the organization. At three-month highs this week above $48,000, the account reached $186 million.

Meanwhile, countering criticism of Terra’s plans by gold expert Peter Schiff, Kwon seemed to deny the idea that a large investment could produce a rise in the price of BTC.

“If I were able to move BTC, it wouldn’t fit as a reserve asset,” he wrote as part of a Twitter debate with Schiff on Thursday.

Schiff had argued that the goal of backing a U.S. dollar stablecoin with something other than $US “doesn’t make sense.”