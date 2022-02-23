A cryptocurrency soared 20% due to the entry of a huge flow of money

Compared to Avalanche’s main rival in the smart contract industry, Ethereum recorded an outflow of $15 million.

“Interestingly, the capital injection came despite headwinds to riskier assets, led by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has injected fear into both traditional and crypto markets,” Cointelegraph explained.

Despite the rise, CoinShares stressed that inflows into Avalanche’s investment vehicles should not be treated as a sign of a “wider altcoin appetite”.

Looking at the technical analysis, AVAX has been trending down since topping out near $150 in November 2021. Therefore, “even a move above the 50 day EMA would see the Avalanche token face downside risks near the upper trend line of the channel,” Cointelegraph said.

Likewise, a sharp pullback below the current support provided by the 200 day EMA could increase the potential for AVAX to drop towards the lower trend line of the channel, roughly below $40, completed the same middle.

