A Cuban dies in an attempt to flee the island, due to the impact of a Border Guard boat

The collision between a Cuban Border Guard vessel and a speedboat in which a group of people tried to flee the island towards the United States caused the death of one of the migrants and two others were injuredinformed the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) of the regime in a statement.

According to official information, the event took place on Tuesday, March 1, after Border Guard troops detected the presence of a speedboat picking up several citizens on the north coast of Cayo Coco, Ciego de Ávila.

The boat of the border guards would have reached the Cuban migrants when they were 11 miles from Cayo Cocostill in territorial waters, because the speedboat had technical problems and had to stop.

At that moment, several of the migrants jumped into the sea, for which, according to the MININT, the border guards undertook rescue workbefore which the speedboat took the opportunity to flee.

It was then that the Border Guard vessel collided with the speedboatcausing injuries to three of its crew members, one of whom reached the mainland lifeless.

The MININT presented the operation as the “rescue” of 21 peopleof which 17 were men and four women.

However, It is known that in many cases the officers of the Border Guard corps attack and attack Cubans who try to flee the Island by sea.as were the cases reported in the town of Baracoa at the end of 2021, when one of the crew members of a boat was injured by rubber bullets.

Only In the month of January 2022, a total of 9,827 Cubans entered the US irregularly through the sea or the Mexican and Canadian borders, according to the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In the first four months of the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, Some 30,763 Cubans have entered US territory irregularlywhich shows a notable increase over previous years, since last fiscal year the total number of migrants who entered the US was 39,303.

Among the main reasons for the increase is the economic crisis suffered by the Island and the elimination of the visa requirement to travel to Nicaraguafrom where the Cubans embark on a route by land to the US.