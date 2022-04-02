A Cuban emigrant dies en route to the Florida Keys, others are missing

A homemade boat is found off the shores of Sugarloaf Key in the Lower Florida Keys on Thursday, March 31, 2022. One person on the boat was found dead. The six survivors said there are more of the missing group of Cuban migrants.

One person was killed and others are missing among a group trying to migrate to South Florida from Cuba on Thursday night, according to federal and local authorities.

The group arrived off Sugarloaf Key in the Lower Florida Keys in a “rustic boat,” according to the US Border Patrol.

Adam Hoffner, division chief for US Customs and Border Protection operations in Miami, said the boat capsized and six people were rescued from the water. The dead man was found in the boat, Hoffner said.

“The six survivors, who claim to be Cuban nationals, were immediately transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida for evaluation and treatment,” Hoffner said in an email Friday morning.

Survivors told Border Patrol agents that “other people” from the group are missing, Hoffner said.

“An active search and rescue is ongoing and the case remains under investigation,” he said.

READ MORE: Lost contact with migrant relatives who sailed to Florida? This is how you can know your situation

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday afternoon that the agency was working to identify the man who died.

Border Patrol, the US Coast Guard, police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are conducting the search and rescue, Hoffner said.

The tragedy came amid an increase not seen in some five years of maritime migration from Cuba and Haiti to South Florida.

Anyone with information about the missing is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.

This developing story will be updated.

This story was originally published on April 1, 2022 1:55 p.m.