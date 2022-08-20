A Cuban general, member of the Central Committee of the PCC and with a high position in the MININT, dies

Cuban official media reported the death on Friday morning of Brigadier General José Alberto Yanes Díazwho was a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of the Political Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT).

According to the note published by the official newspaper GranmaThe soldier was 69 years old. But, As usual in recent months, it does not indicate the cause of death.

According to the obituary, Yanes Díaz was in the service of the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and MININT for 50 years.

In these institutions, he held various positions of responsibility, including second chief of the Political Directorate of the FAR, first second chief of the Political Directorate of the MININT, as well as deputy chief of the Executive Secretariat of the Defense and National Security Commission of the Central Committee of the PCC. .

Yanes Díaz was part of the Cuban military contingent in Angola between 1979 and 1981. His body will be exposed at the funeral home of Calzada y K.

The frequent reports of natural deaths of high-ranking Cuban soldiers caused controversy in 2021, since in total the death of 17 of them was made publicespecially members of the Reserve.

These deaths were all reported after the popular protests of July 11. In most cases, Cuban authorities did not reveal the causes of death.

The latter caused speculation to skyrocket both inside and outside of Cuba.