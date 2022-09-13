A Cuban nurse sent to Mozambique dies suddenly

A Cuban nurse sent to Mozambique as an intensive care specialist died this Monday in MaputoSuddenly, the Lucía Íñiguez Landín Surgical Clinical Teaching Hospital in Holguín, where he worked for three decades, reported on social networks.

“In the early hours of the morning the MsC (Master of Science) passed away Rodolfo Gámez Cruz, first degree specialist in Intensive Care and Emergency, who was on a mission in Mozambique“, published the hospital center on Twitter.

“Founder of the intensive therapy of Lucía Íñiguez, assistant professorwas an impeccable professional, friend of all”, added the message.

The Maputo Medical Brigade also shared the news of the death of the Cuban health professional on its Facebook profile.

“With deep sorrow our Cuban Medical Brigade in Mozambique says goodbye to Mr. Rodolfo Gámez Cruz, who suddenly passed away at dawn today in the city of Maputo. Assistant professor, from the province of Holguín, with more than 30 years of service in intensive care units. Our sincerest condolences to his wife, family and friends,” the brigade said in its post.

In another message in the profile itself, it is read: “Today a friend, father, husband, angel of so many difficult hours has left. He was close to those who, far from their homeland, required his stealthy nursing care, his unconditional help beyond his health function. He taught the art of being and being for everyone. He accompanied each teaching process of our nursing, each patient, each collaborator. He investigated together with his beloved wife, Marcia, and always contributed his experiences of more than three decades of clinical/teaching practice.”

There are not few Cuban health professionals who have died during the questioned medical missions of the Havana regime. As a result of the pandemic, the relatives of several of these deceased specialists have suffered long waits to receive and bury the remains after lengthy processes.

The export of professional servicesmostly doctors, is one of the main sources of income for the Cuban Governmentwhich keeps at least 75% of what the destination countries pay in wages.

In addition to having to hand over most of their salaries, Cuban health professionals sent to missions abroad they are subjected to strong surveillance and restriction of their fundamental freedoms.

These conditions have been denounced by human rights organizations and the UN has warned that could constitute forms of “forced labour” and “modern slavery”.