A Cuban receives a fine of 500 pesos for selling avocados from his own forest

A Cuban denounced on his social networks that he received a fine of 500 pesos this Friday for selling avocados from his own bush in a message in which he shared an image of the fruits and proof of the sanction.

“A fine of 500 pesos for selling the avocados that my mother gave birth to!!! Are we Continuity? Ha ha ha,” wrote the user identified on Twitter as Marc Abreu.

“Mine is on a small scale, the really screwed up are the peasantswho invest money, time and work and in the end a bureaucrat comes and seizes entire loads of food!”, he added.

The sanction imposed comes amid widespread shortages, including food, and runaway inflation hitting the pockets of Cubans.

“This is incredible. In Cuba there is nothing to eat and the inept mismanagement of Díaz-Canel, instead of allowing everyone who has fruit trees to sell fruit to alleviate hunger, is dedicated to fining and persecuting. #CubaEstadoFallido” commented a follower.

“That Cuban misgovernment is the worst enemy of its own people, it is the internal blockade of the Cuban economyand that mismanagement is what has led that people to hunger and misery,” said another user.

In January of this year, the former Cuban broadcaster Marisela Alfonso Madrigalfor many years the voice of the official Radio Rebelde and who became popular as the host of the popular television space young, youngbroke out in a direct through his Facebook wall after denouncing that two alleged inspectors wanted to fine her 2,000 pesos for a garage sale with items of use that he had in his house.

Most recently, in June, the 83-year-old Ángel Pacheco Soublet committed suicide in Las Tunas after receiving a fine of 4,000 pesos for selling food in a wheelbarrow. Having no money to pay the penalty, Pacheco Soublet decided to end his life. This man he was dedicated to selling fruits and vegetables to help support his wifewho remains bedridden, and her daughter, who cares for her.

On March 29, 2021, in Mayarí, Holguín, a young man also committed suicide after receiving a fine of 7,000 pesos for selling bananas.

The Government and its inspectors would be pursuing private activities, mainly focused on survivalmore viciously than they did during the so-called “Special Period” of the 1990s.

The Penal Code recently imposed by the Cuban Government increases the minimum limit of the sanctioning framework for “illicit economic activity” that is carried out as an alternative to the Government’s dwindling offer.