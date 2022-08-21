A Cupet catches fire in Artemisa

In the early hours of this Friday, a fire occurred in Cupet March 13, in the province of Artemisa. The incident occurred when a private blue car, American machine type, caught fire after being serviced. According to the local media El artemiseño, the publications on social networks exaggerated the real scope of the incident.

“The fact, magnified with bad intentions on social networks, was due to the fire of a blue car, known as almendrones, after being serviced and apparently due to an engine failure or other breakdown,” the media outlet said. .

The aforementioned media reports that the fire was quickly extinguished by the Cupet workers themselves with the existing fire extinguishers there. This was stated by Yasiel Martínez Noda, shift leader who received the Cupet this morning.

Martínez Noda said that during the day it would be possible to return to service.

“We are already getting ready to provide services, only we must serve with the necessary means of protection, such as chemical powder fire extinguishers, the same as those used in the aforementioned maneuver,” he explained.

small fire

The shift chief downplayed the incident, amid the logical fears of the population after the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

“We cannot see it as something normal, but fires of this minimum magnitude happen with some frequency in the Cupet,” he said.

According to him, the difference lies in the fact that “those who are providing the service comply with the protocols, with the use of the means to suffocate the flames, and the surrounding population supports them with their calm, while contacting the fire department to avoid major consequences.

The fuel sales service was stopped, pending the replacement of the fire extinguishers. These must be delivered by the Cupet Security and Protection department, at the Cimex branch in Artemisa.