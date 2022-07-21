A curious short film between Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy is revealed. (VIDEO)

The release of the film titled Spider–Man: Sin Camino a Casa, was a worldwide success, according to the plot, after discovering the secret identity of Peter Parker as a super hero, now the young man’s life becomes crazy and Peter decides to ask the help of the Doctor stranger to retrieve his hidden life, causing disorder and madness in the multiverse.

In which the three Spiderman of the three dimensions come together and together they fight with all the villains of their dimensions, it was certainly a very interesting film, which left many expectations and curiosities at the end, since by fixing the fracture of the multiverse, each person is back to his dimension, but Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman we don’t know anything about it.

Certainly, a short film was revealed, which would be causing curiosity to the fans, because it may be the next sequel to Spiderman, but this time with a “romantic” approach, according to a small scene that was leaked, you can see the beautiful encounter between Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.

Since it was developed with software (deepfake), for the Catania Academy of Fine Arts, where the potential of artificial intelligence was worked on, towards scenes of a film studio, observing in detail, the faces of Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in this short film, being digitally synthesized, so as not to compromise the honor and dignity of these celebrities.

Below is the video of the short film in an alternate scene from Spiderman with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy:

Marvel Studios, is a studio dedicated to making great entertainment movies for fans, so it wouldn’t hurt to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in theaters including Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy very soon.