a cutscene of Chris Pratt eating a dead bug pops up! [VIDEO]

In the last few hours, a video with a rather curious content is going viral and it could make the weakest stomachs a little nauseous: Chris Pratt, the interpreter of Star-Lord In the MCU, which eats a dead insect – in appearance a mosquito.

To share the film in question was the director James Gunn, who on the occasion of the actor’s 42 years, decided to send him some very bizarre and out of the ordinary birthday wishes. Accompanying the post by the author of Guardians of the Galaxy, which then confirmed the authenticity of the content to those who questioned it, a caption that reads: “Happy birthday to my old friend. Here is a video of the time he came to my house and ate an insect for no reason. “

FIND HERE THE MOVIE IN QUESTION

Among the comments of the fans, there are those who have had a disgusted reaction and who, instead, have taken it all ironically, adding that it looks like something that a “madman” like Chris Pratt would do. We read below the tweet: “I’m no longer a fan of Chris Pratt and I certainly won’t invite him to my wedding” or “It wouldn’t exactly be my choice for a snack, but okay”.

There are also those who have drawn parallels with the franchise of Jurassic Park – the actor, remember, plays Owen Grady in Jurassic World – and the famous scene in which the DNA of the mosquito preserved in amber is taken, suggesting “Someone tell Chris Pratt that this is not the way dinosaur DNA is extracted”. Another fan instead brought up theMarvel universe by posting an image from the comics in which it appears Bug, insect-like hero, writing: “I was just wondering why he’s never in your movies”.

And indeed, someone keep him away from poor Mantis!

Chris Pratt, remember, has taken on the role of Star-Lord in both films of the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and in the two choral adventures of the brothers Russian, the acclaimed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

He will return to play Peter Quill in the expected Thor: Love and Thunder, where he will join the God of Thunder along with the other members of his team, to whom the hero of Chris Hemsworth joined at the end of the last chapter of the Infinity Saga. Together with them they will be there Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis; Karen Gillan as Nebula; the expected Christian Bale, who will lend the face to villain Gorr; and finally the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor. The film will be directed once again Taika Waititi, former author of Thor: Ragnarok.

Star-Lord photo: Disney / Marvel

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED