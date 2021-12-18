a dangerous discovery, as we care – Libero Quotidiano

World

a dangerous discovery, as we care

There Omicron variant it is still a mystery to scholars. Until now, researchers have been able to show that the new Covid mutation has a greater impact on the bronchi than on the lungs, but the symptoms are still unclear. Tim Spector, Chief scientist of the Zoe app (busy tracking the symptoms of the virus) has shown that most infected people no longer suffer from persistent cough, fever and loss of smell and taste. “Broadly speaking – said Professor Spector – what we are seeing now is that most of the people who test positive for the molecular swab actually have cold-like symptoms and they don’t have the classic triad that has accustomed us previously “.

Omicron in Italy, the trick on tampons (and the data they don't show us): a disturbing theory on infections

What has emerged is therefore a milder symptomatic condition than many people it looks like a severe cold. Omicron’s symptoms have so little to do with Delta’s. And there would be no need to rest assured, because the absence of “particular” signals leads people to be unaware of finding a positive Covid and, consequently, increases its transmission.

It doesn't just hole vaccines. Omicron, the evidence in the latest report: what we are dealing with

“People can no longer wait to suffer from the loss of taste and smell, or a persistent cough, to take a tampon. It is essential not to underestimate symptoms such as the common cold, or a simple headache, because more than 50 percent of people who present without the classic symptoms of Covid still test positive. “However, there is reassurance:” Almost all patients have improved after about five days. “Not only that, because most of them belong to a young age group who are less likely to end up in hospital.


