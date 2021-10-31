A dash of bitterness in the style of Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI – Classiche

Sitting in a comfortable armchair, sipping a shot of amaro in front of the fireplace, is something we can all do. But do all this in front of an ‘Alfa Romeo 155 V6 TI from 1995, former DTM with Jägermeister colors, is another matter. Someone will win it in an auction scheduled for February 2, 2022 in Paris, organized by RM Sotheby’s, and can truly say that they have in their hands a car that raises the temperature of automotive passion far beyond measure.

Alfa Corse chose the 155 to fight against the Germans, and gave it an extraordinary engine on which Pino D’Agostino worked hard. A 2.5-liter six-cylinder derived from the one signed by Giuseppe Busso, with a power of 420 horsepower at 11,500 rpm. The model at auction, in particular, contributed to Alfa’s successes in the seventh race weekend of the 1995 season, when Michael Bartels he managed to win both in the first and in the second race in Diepholz. The following year Bartels kept the car, but managed by JAS Motorsport: in this very year it got its livery Jägermeister, iconic of its kind.

After the end of the DTM in the second half of the 1990s, this 155 V6 Ti was kept in an Italian collection, before being awakened from its slumber and completely overhauled by a German racing driver in 2015. Subsequently, the power unit was run in on a proving ground, and now the car is ready for a new owner. His arrival in Paris will be handled by the Austrian specialist from RM Sotheby’s, Stephan Knobloch, a man who, along with his father, is heavily involved in the historic motorsport scene and is particularly thrilled when auctioning off great racing cars.

“Racing cars are my first love and I particularly love touring and GT cars of that era. No one can deny that the mid-1990s was the absolute pinnacle for touring car racing – they were so highly developed for the period and they looked so wild, and there were so many big names involved in that era. That is why I am so attracted to these carsKnobloch told Classic Driver magazine. The basic selling price has not yet been established, but it is known that a not very dissimilar car, vintage 1996 with Martini colors, was auctioned in Milan 2021 at a price just under 800 thousand euros.

Images: courtesy of RM Sotheby’s