A day, an ‘eternal’ hellish day as a thriller – Film

Getting trapped in a time loop that makes you go through the same day over and over again, is certainly not a new theme for cinema or TV, especially in recent years, from the cult comedy with Bill Murray I start all over again to the science fiction of Edge of tomorrow with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. South Korean Cho Sun-Ho creates his ‘hellish day’ by turning to a psychological thriller with a high dose of remorse and revenge, in his directorial debut, A day, arriving in Italian cinemas from 26 August with Pfa Films and Emme Cinematografica.

The story begins with the internationally renowned surgeon, activist and philanthropist Kim Joon-Youn (Kim Myung-Min) forced to live and relive the death of his daughter, still a child Eun-Yung (Jo Eun-Jung), hit by a taxi . He is trapped in the same nightmare Lee Min-Chul (Byun Ho-Han), a nurse who loses his wife in the accident, a passenger in a taxi. Two deaths in reality not accidental, linked to the traumatic past of the taxi driver Kang-Sik (Yoo Jae-Myung). Kim Joon-Youn, who had been estranged from his daughter for a long time, making her feel neglected and unloved, and Lee Min-Chul, unable to dialogue with his young wife, are forced, in search of a way out, to face the feelings of guilt for silences and absences in the family, but also the weight of crimes never confessed.

The film, which comes four years after its debut in South Korea, is lost at times in the script but has as its strong point the interpretations of the three protagonists: “Kim Myung-Min must have used a lot of his energy, but he didn’t get tired never.

He also suggested ideas to improve certain scenes and he really managed to bring his character to life "explains the director. Byun Yo-han really became Min-chul – adds the filmmaker – and was able to express all his emotions. just with a look, as soon as the camera started filming. " While "Kang-si is the most important character in the film and the most difficult to play. Yoo was totally aware of that and was ready to express all his slightest changes."