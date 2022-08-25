A day like today: the first female doctor in Mexico graduated 135 years ago

The first female doctor in Mexico graduated 135 years ago (Photo: INERHM)

On August 24, 1887, Mexico witnessed a great event: on that day, the midwife Matilde Petra Montoya Lafragua he changed the course of the country, graduating in medicine. 135 years ago, that is, before this date, there was no woman in the territory who had taken her professional exam and achieved what she did.

Many people supported her and saw in her case a door to male and female equalityhowever, another part of civil and academic society criticized her for wanting to pursue a career that was impossible because “it was not for women”. Despite this, Matilde was always faithful to her convictions.

Montoya Lafragua He was born on March 14, 1857 in Mexico City (CDMX). He decided to enroll for a bachelor’s degree in Obstetrics at the National School of Medicine in 1870. However, a year later he had to abandon his studies after economic difficulties presented at home after the death of his father.

For 12 years, Matilda served as midwife in the states of Morelos, Veracruz, Puebla and the capital; but he wanted to get the degree as professionalfor which he requested his registration again in the National School of Medicine of the UNAMwhere it was accepted in 1882.

Matilde Montoya graduated in medicine in front of Porfirio Díaz (Photo: File)

In the book Take weapons. Feminists and social fighters of the Mexican Revolution of the writer Ángel Gilberto Adame, it is mentioned that the conservative society in the city even published an article against her, which was titled: “impudent and dangerous woman wants to become a doctor”.

“They wanted Matilde deny permission, particularly in dissections, due to prejudices and the vision conservative that was held about the role of women at the time, and was described as ‘have no shame‘ because ‘how could a woman do dissections on a corpse, naked, together with teachers and classmates’”, reports the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

Five years later, from his fight against discrimination not only from her classmates and teachers, but from society in general, Matilde graduated and did so before the eyes of the then President of the Republic, Porfirio Diaz.

From then until today, women continue to develop professionally in medical areas, facing discrimination and challenges to achieve equality. For example, according to the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), in 2021 Mexico had 305 thousand 418 professionals of medicine, of which 54 percent they were men and 46 percentwomen.

And not only that: the salary gaps by sex are persistent in the health sector. In almost all occupations – with the exception of nursing – men have a higher salary perception than women, especially in managerial positions. In the latter, the magnitude of the gap is on average 18.33 percent; namely, for every 100 pesos that a man earns in managerial positions, women receive 81.67.

There is still a gender labor gap within medical practice (Photo: Gettyimages)

To this is added that the professionals only occupy 6 percent of the managerial positions throughout the sector, according to the study The Health Sector: an unequal environment for women, carried out by the organization “Mexico How are we going?” and SOHIN Group.

In this sense, the academic achievement of Matilda Montoya blazed a trail for thousands of women in Mexico; however, andhe national government and society maintain a debt with the dignity of the Labor conditions of the Mexican specialists.

