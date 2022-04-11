A day like today, the pioneer of homeopathic medicine was born

The union of its promoters has expanded, since the medicines produced by homeopaths are sold in more than 80 countries and have more than 300 million patients.

On April 10, but in the year 1755, Samuel Hahnemann was born in Germany, the founder of homeopathy, who experimented with substances to observe their toxicity and gave rise to a philosophy and medical practice based on the idea that the body itself has the ability to heal himself, drug resistance, which he began sharing in 1796.

Likewise, homeopathic medicine is a therapeutic method based on the law of similarity or similars, a clinical model that has been in existence for more than 200 years, uses substances obtained from plants, animals and minerals in very small concentrations dissolved in water and alcohol. and has been present in Mexico since 1850, a date that marks the beginning of its practice in the country with the recognition of President Benito Juárez.

That is why April 10 marks the International Day of Homeopathy despite being an event with which those who criticize pseudoscience do not agree and point out that this practice lacks scientific backing, being the subject of debate and controversy among medical experts.

This celebration was issued just one day after the United Kingdom issued a guide instructing GPs not to prescribe homeopathy, however, the guild of its promoters has expanded, since the medicines produced by them are sold in more than 80 countries and have more than 300 million patients. In addition, it is known that among their advantages is that they balance the metabolism together with exercise and proper nutrition, they do not require sophisticated material and equipment, they favor comprehensive care in health services and their implementation is simple and low cost.

