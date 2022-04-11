A day of horror for Bitcoin! While Ethereum and BNB want to recover what was lost

photo freepik.com

This week we would start the daily analysis of the most recognized and favorite Cryptocurrencies of the investor with a bad taste. Well, the values ​​stipulated and marked last Friday, would be much higher than the current ones and it seems that it could go down more with the passing of the hours

Analysis of the day of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency – Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to take off in extremely alarming values ​​and figures, but today, they present a discontinuity and drop in values.

For yesterday, April 10, the famous Bitcoin cryptocurrency had a value that surrounded the $42,664.29 at 9:30 a.m. And to this day, Bitcoin has a value of $42,262.66 at 09:00 a.m. These amounts would degrade a certain percentage to the comparison made for last Friday.

In the early hours of yesterday, it would have maintained a gap of similar digits for a range of ten hours. It was from 19:20 pm that the amounts would rise to striking amounts, but this would not last long, since the figures had a sudden slip, sending the day’s earnings to oblivion. Without a doubt, these values ​​reflected during the last 24 hours, would be the lowest of an entire week and even below the average for the month. This reflects a long way if we want to return to the amount reached last year for the month of November.

Its highest amount would be the one at 22:14 pm with a value of $43,373.73. While his lowest amount would be an average of $41,897.15 at 5:00 a.m. today.



Current Bitcoin chart for 24 hours

Analysis of the day of the Ethereum cryptocurrency – The most popular cryptocurrency in Costa Rica would present certain problems in reaching new numbers.

This comparison would start yesterday at 9:34 am, where it would reach the value of $3,239.27. Ending then today at the same time, which the numbers of him would surround the $3,180.55.

In the case of Ethereum, the statistics were a little more noticeable. From the first hours rises are observed that would remain close to the average. Arriving at 18:30 in the afternoon, it would just begin to rise until reaching the top of the day for a range of 4 hours. And ending these rises, the figures would collapse by more than double what they would have risen, arriving with red or negative values ​​until the rest of the day.

Your highest amount for Ethereum would be at 19:44 pm with a value of $3,301.79. However, its lowest amount for this cryptocurrency would be an average of $3,162.85 at 5:00 a.m. today.

Current chart of Ethereum during the 24 hours

BNB Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Without a doubt, BNB would have the lowest stats on the day.

The favorite of the investing public, BNB was valued at $425.88 yesterday at 9:30 am. But at the close of 9:00 am today, you have a total amount of $415.05.

It is the only cryptocurrency out of the three mentioned in this analysis, which has the most negative values ​​in the 24-hour range. Their amounts were for much more than just losses, it is stipulated that it could go down even a little more with the passing of today’s hours. By tomorrow at the same time, we would be mentioning what happened in these subsequent hours.

As an additional fact, even if these figures were among the lowest of the week, they would not be of the month. Well, with respect to the values ​​of the month of March-April, they would be above the average and that only a certain percentage of the cattle would be lowering.

There would not be much to limit other than its lowest amount that was at 5:00 am today, with a total of $411.85. And on the other hand, its highest value would be $429.3 at 22:30 pm yesterday.



Current BNB 24-hour chart