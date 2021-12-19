a deal not to be missed

Buying a top-of-the-range smartphone at such a low price is a bargain. No need to go around it: if you need a new device and are looking for it, the best purchase you can make is it, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Available on Amazon with a discount of 20% which corresponds to one effective discount of two hundred euros, practically and take it home with just € 799.99 which is a truly exceptional price.

If you want, you can pay it comfortably at Zero rate with financing proposed by Cofidis and receive it at home in no time thanks to Prime shipments. Hurry up though, the offer will end shortly and you could lose it forever.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G: everything you need to know about it

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is a fantastic smartphone that looks to the future. Thanks to the ability to let you surf with the new network protocol, you avoid all those slowdowns that previously made you suffer. Available in color Morning Mist it is a device to be discovered.

To anticipate something about it I let you know that it is equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid 2.0 display with smart AMOLED technology so the contents, applications, documents and everything else you can only watch them in an advanced way and with a cinema resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is the master along with its own 12 GB of RAM that do not impose any limits on you.

Also in terms of autonomy it stands out not only for the large battery but also for the presence of the Warp Charge which in just 15 minutes gives you the perfect charge for a whole day.

There is no shortage of an advanced photographic system and Amazon Alexa integrated.

Buy your OnePlus 9 Pro 5G on Amazon now for only 799.99 euros and you will see that you will love it.