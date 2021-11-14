“A death sentence on the Flying Tiger”. Thus 107 people “evaporated” in the air

On March 14, 1962, the flight took off from the Travis base in California Flying Tiger Line 739 with 96 soldiers on board. The aircraft, a Lockheed L-1049 Super Constellation, was supposed to arrive in Saigon, Vietnam, but disappeared without a trace off the island of Guam, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The accident and the search operations

That day 93 US Army communications specialists, 3 Vietnamese soldiers and 11 crew members, left to replace the military who were training the Vietnamese army to fight the Viet Cong. Before reaching the Vietnam, the flight program included some intermediate stops for refueling. The first in Honolulu, Hawaii, the second on Wake Island, the third on the island of Guam and finally at Clark Field Air Base in the Philippines.

After making the first two stops without any problems, the Super Constellation departed from Guam on March 15 at 12.57pm. Eighty minutes later the pilot communicated the position of the aircraft 450 kilometers from the island of Guam and attempted to re-establish contact at 3.39 pm, but the interference they prevented him. From that moment all communication with Flying Tiger 739 was interrupted and the plane and its occupants were never found again.

On March 16, the day the Clark Field Rescue Coordinating Center declared Flight 739 officially disappeared, the Marines, the Air Force and the Coast Guard sent 48 aircraft and 8 ships, which scoured some 320,000 kilometers of ocean, creating a of the largest search operations never happened. Vehicles left from Guam, from the Clark Field base and from several US bases stationed in the Pacific Ocean, but unfortunately after eight days of research, the operations ended without finding any trace of the aircraft. It was as if the aircraft had evaporated along with its passengers.

The mystery of Flying Tiger flight 7816 and the investigation

Flight 739 was not the only Flying Tiger Line military aircraft to have an accident that March 14, 1962. Flight 7816 also departed that day from Travis’ base, with what was called a military load “secret”, But near the Aleutian Islands it crashed to the ground and caught fire. Six of the soldiers on board sustained minor injuries, while one of them lost his life. It was just an unfortunate one coincidence or were the two planes sabotaged on purpose?

The Flying Tiger Line company released a statement later defined as a ‘” crazy hypothesis , According to which Flight 7816 was the target of a sabotage, while 739 was made to disappear and its passengers kidnapped. Later, as reported by Plane & Pilot magazine, the crash that occurred on Flight 7816 was attributed to human error by the pilot. But where did the “Super Connie” 739 go? The crew of an oil tanker, the SS TL Linzen, reported seeing a light shining in the sky about 90 minutes after the last radio contact of Flight 739. The military claimed to have noticed a “ bright light, strong enough to illuminate the decks of a ship “, followed by two red lights that spilled into the sea, some 800 kilometers west of Guam.

The investigators of the Civil Aeronautics Board they found no parts of the plane, to be able to affirm that it was an explosion in flight, also because on board there could not have been anything so powerful as to cause an explosion. Since the aircraft was not found, the Cab thus concluded the investigation into its mysterious disappearance: “ A summary of all relevant factors tends to indicate that the plane was destroyed in flight. However, due to the lack of substantial evidence, the Commission is unable to say with certainty the exact fate of N6921C. “

The theory of the families of the victims

The memorial to the victims of the Flying Tiger 739

The conclusion of the investigation into the disappearance of Flight 739 led the soldiers’ families to ask themselves questions and develop the theory that their loved ones had taken part in a mission secret ended badly. This thesis was supported by some behaviors of the soldiers before departure, which family members defined as bizarre.

Some claimed that their loved ones left the i identity documents, and that at the moment of departure they gave long goodbyes to the families, as if they knew they would never return home. Jane Wendell East, daughter of one of the soldiers aboard the aircraft told the SFGate newspaper that her father told his wife before leaving: “ I think I signed my death warrant “ . He is echoed by other stories told by children and grandchildren of the specialists who left for Saigon aboard the Flying Tiger 739 flight, who seemed considerably worried about the journey they were about to undertake.

According to another theory, the plane was hit by a missile during the flight, launched by an unspecified enemy. For years there has been talk of the Soviet Union, given that the disappearance occurred in full Cold War. What really happened on that day of March 15, 1962 to Flying Tiger flight 739 was never discovered. There remain only so many questions, which most likely will never be clarified, and the suffering of the relatives of the passengers involved in the tragedy.