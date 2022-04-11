a decade of mistakes that Apple silicon will solve

The Mac Pro is a cursed computer. He has been cursed for nearly a decade, ever since Phil Schiller unveiled the cylindrical Mac Pro at WWDC 2013, loudly saying “We can’t innovate anymore, damn it!” A design that years later was confirmed as wrong, due to a very serious thermal failure that prevented it from evolving.

Now we are almost ten years later, at the gates of a Mac Pro 2022 with an Apple Silicon processor that puts an end to the Mac Pro 2019, redesigned and with Intel Xeon processor. A team that, despite not having a design error like its predecessor, is on the way to having an extremely short life.

“We can no longer innovate, and damn it!”

At WWDC 2013, Phil Schiller spoke these words when he was still Apple’s vice president of worldwide marketing. The phrase had to be framed after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011which, together with the golden age of Samsung and its phablets raised questions about Apple’s future. The company needed to hit the table to show that it was still at full capacity. And that was the 2013 Mac Pro.





However, things did not go as expected in Cupertino. Years later, Apple would recognize that the Mac Pro’s form did not follow its function. In other words, the thermal design of the 2013 Mac Pro was a dud:

I think we’re stuck in a thermal corner, so to speak. We designed a system with the kind of GPUs that we thought we needed at the time, and we thought we could do very well with a dual GPU architecture. That that was the thermal limit that we needed, or the thermal capacity that we needed. But the workloads didn’t fit together in the broad way we’d hoped.

This is how Craig Federighi recognized in 2017 the Apple’s design mistake with the Mac Pro. It took several years for Apple to acknowledge this and even apologize to its users. And it was because he was preparing a contingency plan to correct it using two teams: the iMac Pro that would debut later that year and the redesigned Mac Pro from 2019.

The original sin of the Mac Pro 2019





And finally, at the end of that year, the Mac Pro 2019 began its sale along with the Pro Display XDR. A team that brought together all the requests and wishes of the most professional users of the Mac: power, cooling, modularity. This last quality being highly demanded, since it makes it easier to have a highly configurable equipment that lasts over time.

The 2013 Mac Pro had a bug in its thermal design. And the Mac Pro 2019 was born with Intel, when a few months later the transition to Apple silicon began

Despite these good decisions, which were welcomed by the professional Mac community, this Mac Pro 2019 was born with an original sin called Intel. Nobody suspected that just a few months later, Apple would announce its transition to Apple silicon. One in which the company ensured that all its teams would make the leap to the new architecture.





That includes the Mac Pro, as much as some doubted that the M1 could replace an Intel Xeon. The company itself made it clear that the Mac Pro was for another day after announcing the Mac Studio a few days ago, with its M1 Ultra as the maximum exponent of Apple silicon. This powerful chip has become the final nail in the coffin for the Intel Mac Pro.

And so when Apple announces the 2022 Mac Pro presumably at WWDC 2022, the previous model you will see your value proposition greatly reduced. Except for those users who require a workflow based on Intel’s x86 architecture and Windows. But the curse of the Mac Pro will be broken forever.