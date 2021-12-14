a decisive tip against the sting – Libero Quotidiano





Watch out for car tax: when it expires, the sting arrives. There is time until the last day of next month upon registration of the vehicle (example: registration in January, the deadline is the last day of February). Each owner, therefore, must keep in mind (or mark on the calendar) the little-loved deadline and pay through the various channels available: online, bank and post office branches, tobacconists, car practice agencies and various ACI delegations. The most distracted, however, risk heavy fines and penalties.





The regional tax that combines car and road tax is mandatory for each car owner. For the first stamp, the deadlines are fixed and fall in the months of April, August and December, with the obligation to pay the tax in the months of May, September and January. In case of non-payment, the owner will have to pay with the default interest, that as he remembers the newspaper it is an annual percentage of 0.3%, different penalties depending on the delay. The 0.1% of the total cost of the stamp duty for each day of delay if this is greater than 14 days, of1.5% between the fifteenth and thirtieth day, of the1.67% for a payment made between 30 and 90 days of delay, of 3.75% over i 90 days and within a year.





Above 12 months of delay, the onerous repentance will no longer be possible and you will have to pay the 30% surcharge of the amount due in addition to an interest of the 0.5% for each semester of late payment. For the most persistent offenders, the risk is exponential: after 3 consecutive years of non-payment, Il Giornale always points out, the PRA vehicle radiation (Public Automobile Register) making it impossible for the vehicle to circulate without a new registration and settlement of the arrears.