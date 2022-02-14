A decisive week for the war in Ukraine

Several analysts and commentators believe that the next few days will be the decisive ones to understand whether Russia will indeed invade Ukraine, after for weeks it has amassed thousands of soldiers at the border – who cannot be kept in business for much longer – and made demands considered inadmissible to the Ukrainian government and NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Russia is scheduled for Tuesday 15 February. It will be just the latest in a series of meetings and phone calls between President Vladimir Putin and various Western leaders, which so far have not led to any particular agreement or development. “Scholz could be the last Western head of government to have the opportunity to speak to Putin in person and persuade him not to launch an attack,” he writes Politic. However, German officials are trying to lower expectations of the meeting, noting that the main objective will be to keep the dialogue between the West and Putin open.

February 16, on the other hand, was indicated by several US and European officials as the most likely day for Russia to start a land invasion of Ukraine, although it is not very clear on the basis of which elements.

That the situation has worsened further in recent days seems quite evident: Western embassies in Ukraine are emptying – albeit just two days ago High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell stressed that they would remain active – while airlines are avoiding Ukrainian airspace and canceling flights on flights to Kiev.

Ukraine’s airspace looking quiet – airlines have started announcing they’ll be avoiding the country + say they’ll no longer be insured to fly there from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/SFo0LZAbGz – Mari Eccles (@MariEccles) February 13, 2022

Another date to keep an eye on will be Sunday 20 February. It will be the day when the military exercises of the Russian and Belarusian army in Belarus will end in theory, which according to several Western observers could open a northern front in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, and above all the winter Olympics underway in China.

At the end of January, a source of Bloomberg he had hypothesized that China, Russia’s most important international ally, had asked Russia to wait for the end of the Olympics to invade Ukraine, so as not to obscure the success of the tournament. The Chinese government had immediately denied this hypothesis, but in the meantime it was taken up and considered at least plausible by several other observers.

By the end of the week, note Associated PressWestern leaders finally expect a formal response from Russia after NATO has ruled inadmissible the requests of the Russian government, which to reduce tension had requested a substantial disengagement of the West in various countries of Eastern Europe.

It is unclear whether Putin anticipated his response in a roughly hour-long phone call he had with Biden on Sunday evening. The Biden administration explained that the conversation between the two did not have any concrete development. “It gave us no reason to be optimistic,” added White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.