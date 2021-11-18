A defender-bomber for the Under 21 team: discovering Canestrelli, Empoli’s latest jewel | First page

In ten years, try asking Simone Canestrelli what he did on November 16, 2021. You will see, he will still remember it. Because yesterday will carry it inside for a lifetime: debut with the Under 21 team, own goal and hat-trick. Boom. A swing of emotions that between 61 ‘and 71’ gave him the decisive push to climb higher than all: three goals with three headers. Not bad for a defender. He who is accustomed to strong emotions and that vice of goals has already shown that he has it: a month and a half ago he scored his first two goals in Serie B with Crotone, before taking a red card for double yellow in the lap of four minutes.

THE INTUITION – Former midfielder born in 2000, Lamberto Zauli’s intuition to move him to defense in the Primavera of Empoli, owner of the card: a few meters further back and voilà, that’s it. Canestrelli thanks. The memories of the blue youth teams come back to mind, life in the boarding school in Monteboro and the dreams of a boy who had already focused on the goal to be achieved. The last two seasons he played them on loan at Albinoleffe in Serie C: 75 games between league and cup, Simone calls them ‘battles’. Because he has the classic good boy face but on the pitch he is a warrior who never gives up.

PLAN – In the summer he retired with the first team before being shot to Crotone on loan with the right of redemption and counter-redemption. A sign that Empoli believes in the boy and how, the club follows him from afar and at the end of the season will evaluate whether to bring him back to the base. Canestrelli is focused on the present and wants to help Crotone to get out of the playout area: a staple of Modesto’s defense first and Marino now, he only missed one match due to disqualification. Crotone is pampering him, Empoli is already rubbing his hands waiting for yet another talent from the youth sector: Canestrelli on the launching pad, a defender-bomber for Nicolato’s Under 21 team.