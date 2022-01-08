a delay can cause serious consequences

The 110% Bonus reserves news for the works carried out on condominiums. The 2022 Budget Law introduces new rules according to which even a small delay can cost you dearly.

There Budget Law 2022 it was approved in Parliament on 30 December last and was then published in the Official Gazette. The text introduces relevant news in the tax and employment field. Confirm the changes in personal income tax, modify the legislation on layoffs, introduces new benefits and improves measures such as the Superbonus 110%. Today, specifically, we will focus on the news related to works carried out on condominium buildings and, therefore, on the relative bonus which will remain active for others two years.

110% bonus for condominiums, when it is due

The Superbonus 110% confirms the deduction of expenses carried out for towing and towed interventions on condominium buildings. Each condominium has the right to take advantage of the tax relief based on the participation fee linked to the thousandths of ownership. The calculation is made by the condominium administrator who will then issue an expense certificate to each individual user including the amount to be deducted with the 110% condominium bonus.

The possibility of choosing between tax deductions, discount on invoice o credit transfer. Whichever option is chosen, i checks on the fairness of the price indicated for the works will be rigid and careful. In fact, the tax authorities are ready to sanction all those who are guilty of an offense by declaring a sum greater than that actually paid.

Beware, a delay can be very expensive

The request for access to the measure can be sent for the works carried out within 2025 but the deduction percentage will vary from year to year. The 2022 Budget Law establishes, in fact, that in the current year the bonus will be of 110% as well as in 2023. In 2024, however, it will drop to 70% while in 2025 it will be del 65%.

Those who delay in requesting the 110% bonus valid for condominiums will risk lose your savings that the measure guarantees until 2023. From an economic point of view it is one considerable sum given that the trailing and towed works that are intended to be carried out are expensive. We remind you that interventions aimed atthermal insulation coat, the replacement of the heating system, the interventions to reduce the seismic risk, the addition of photovoltaic, the elimination of architectural barriers, the energy requalification of private parts, solar shading and the installation of structural monitoring systems.