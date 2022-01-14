a demake reimagines them on Game Boy Color – Nerd4.life

Have you ever wondered how they could be Pokémon Sword and Shield played on the dear old man Game Boy Color? The talented pixel artist Sindorman made video mockups of a hypothetical one demake of the two eighth generation games in the Game Freak series.

As you can see in the two clips below it is certainly a work of excellent workmanship. In the first movie we see one of the opening sequences of Sword and Shield, when our budding trainer will have to choose the starter Pokémon between Sobble, Grooky and Scorbunny. The second clip instead offers the pixelated version of the first meeting with Team Yell and rival Mary (or Marnie, in the English version).

As mentioned at the beginning, what Sindorman showed is not a real playable demake, but only video mockup made using Photoshop. In any case, this is certainly a job well done and one that will probably be appreciated by the more nostalgic players who started their career as a coach on the Game Boy.

Staying on the subject, a video by Did You Know Gaming revealed that initially Game Freak intended to insert belts in Pokémon Blue and Red to be used as whips on Pokémon instead of medals.