a departure already recorded for Lionel Messi… in 2023? — Foot11.com

Under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2023, Lionel Messi should not leave the capital this summer. On the other hand, at the end of his lease, the Pulga could leave and join Miami in MLS.

In recent weeks, there have been many rumors about Lionel Messi. The Argentinian prodigy was notably mentioned on the side of his former club, FC Barcelona, ​​​​while his performances at Paris Saint-Germain are mixed. Finally, the Pulga should wait until 2023 to look elsewhere.

Finish on a high note at Paris Saint-Germain

Plagued by injuries and lack of rhythm, Lionel Messi clearly did not splash Ligue 1 with his talent during the first leg. In 2022, on the other hand, it is much better. The former Barça crack, not necessarily very comfortable with his new role on the pitch, has often been decisive, like last weekend in Montpellier with a double. On the verge of completing a season with 11 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, Messi will be keen to do better in his second and final year of contract. Why not by helping PSG win the Champions League, before changing course in 2023.

Lionel Messi in the PSG jersey (iconsport)

Direction Miami in 2023 for Messi?

According to the American channel DirectTV, Lionel Messi will not honor the optional year included in his contract. He should therefore leave free in 2023, to join Major League Soccer and Inter Miami. The contract is even ready, but not yet signed, which could be done as early as next August. What seal the end of his collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain?

In all likelihood, Lionel Messi should even buy 35% of the rights to the American franchise currently owned by a certain David Beckham, who also passed through PSG at the end of his career. Messi, who owns a penthouse apartment in Miami, has never hidden the fact that he wants, sooner or later, to live the American experience. So it could be for 2023. Before returning to Barça, his lifelong club, in a role to be defined?