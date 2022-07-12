A deputy from Milei proposed charging medical attention to foreigners in the Province

The liberal deputy of the province of Buenos Aires, Nahuel Sotelopresented this Monday a bill with the purpose of those foreigners who use the public health system in the province of Buenos Aires pay for the service they obtain, whatever it may be.

The initiative is known days after the death of an Argentine tourist in Bolivia who was not accepted Argentine pesos to treat him in a hospital.

In dialogue with LA NACION, Sotelo stated: “It is unfortunate that in the crisis situation in which we are still giving away services, sometimes to the detriment of Argentine society itself, and from time to time we find out that some of our compatriots die because they are denied care.”

“Without ignoring the treatment that Argentines receive in neighboring countries, where some must pay for care and others are not cared for and our citizens lose their lives, it is necessary to move forward with a law that imposes requirements for medical care for foreigners”, Sotelo maintained in the Buenos Aires legislature.

The deputy for Libertad Avanza, Nahuel Sotelo

Along these lines, he considered that “the focus has to be placed on strengthening the system’s response to the people of Buenos Aires, giving them the opportunity to have a more economically solvent system that is attentive to their needs. And more so due to the lack of supplies, infrastructure and constant delays.”

“The province of Buenos Aires guarantees access to health to any foreign person who requires it. Many times to the detriment of the Argentine citizens themselves who, on occasions, do not receive priority treatment even in hospitals in our province”, considered the deputy of Avanza Libertad.

And he completed: “Our province is a destination for thousands of foreigners who visit it or seek a place to develop or live in it. That is why, a project of this nature, It provides a response to the growing demand of the public health system, granting the necessary solvency to improve care”.

Through a publication on Twitter, he reinforced the message that he tries to proclaim through the initiative and limited: “We are not in a position to go around giving away anything and less if there is no reciprocity. That is why I presented the #SaludParaLosArgentinos project so that foreigners who do not live in the country begin to pay for the service.”

In line with Sotelo’s statement, oscar zago (Buenos Aires legislator for La Libertad Avanza) expressed his indignation at the “medical abandonment” of Benítez. “It is a shame and an inadmissible lack of reciprocity,” he considered. And then he ranted against the “Bolivian citizens” for the services rendered in Argentina.

“Bolivian citizens come to Argentina to get free health care, to perform complex and expensive surgeries for free, they send their children to school here for free. And the last straw: They charge all kinds of social plans and state money, which is the money of all Argentines”, he questioned.

Zago urged the Foreign Ministry to “ask the Bolivian Government for explanations” and, if there is no response, “Call the ambassador to Buenos Aires right away and suspend relations between the two nations until receiving the corresponding formal explanations from Bolivia for this mournful event.”

Alejandro Benítez was seriously injured when he hit a truck between Santa Cruz de la Sierra and Cochabamba Instagram

Along with this, I present a draft declaration in the Legislature so that the legislative body expresses its pain for the death of the Argentine tourist. The initiative states that “something is failing in the understanding of this public policy and even more so in terms of health, which is why these things happen.”

“Today we have a new victim and that is why we must review again if the fulfillment of the same revolves around the economic or in the safeguard of the common good that is the life of our citizens, of the Argentine population”, sentences the initiative to end.

An initiative with the same intention generated a stir in the City when legislators Roberto García Moritán and Marina Kienast presented a bill to charge for health and education services to people who do not have a domicile in the capital.

Under the name of “Interjurisdictional health and educational reciprocity”, raises in its first article the creation in the Capital of an Interjurisdictional Reciprocity System, to act between the City and the provinces. Even so, the bad reception of the idea dynamiting the possibility of being approved.