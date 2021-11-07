A derby that is already worth a lot: at San Siro a slice of the Scudetto | News

A match that will never be like the others, on this occasion also has a high ranking value

The Milan can leave cousins ​​at -10. A high jump that looks so much like an opportunity not to be missed. L’Inter can not be detached so as not to compromise already in November the racing championship. A Derby almost decisive on the twelfth day, a game that has many meanings, in addition to those that have always characterized it and that have to do with the supremacy of the city and the pride of the fans. Pegs against Inzaghi, Ibra against Dezko And Stretcher against Kessie are some of the most challenging duels in a match that can never be trivial.

Pioli has been able to give his team an impressive organization that starts from consolidated principles but that knows how to vary some game structures according to the moments of the match and the characteristics of the opponents. Inzaghi is still trying to insert certain of his game concepts into a team of great Contian inspiration. Many things will be clear from the starting whistle. The level of pressing to soil the opponent’s low outputs, on both sides, will be the first step to understand the general setting. Milan could squeeze the two top wielders, Saelemaekers and Leao, to close the passing lines from Bastoni and Skriniar to the two Inter side defenses, with Ibra called to pressure De Vrij. In this way, Calabria and Ballo-Touré would not be asked to cover too large a field area. Remaining in the area they could take care of the cut towards the outside of those who widen from a central position, whether it was Lautaro or one of the mezzeali.

Krunic (or Diaz) -Brozovic will be a predictable duel in midfield, just as it is assumed that Tonali and Kessie will find themselves facing Calhanoglu and Barella. With the two Nerazzurri strikers busy closing the opposing central defenders, it will be the two of them who will climb on the low sides of Milan, thus allowing Skriniar and Bastoni to deal with Leao and Saelemaekers. The Rosssoneri will have to find a way to defend themselves against the advances of the two “arms” of the opposing three-man defense, accustomed to pushing forward when Inter have possession. On the other hand, Pioli is likely to choose a positional attack, already seen in the last few outings, with a three-way approach, Tonali in front of the defenders and a line of 5 players deployed on the trocar behind Ibra. In this case, preventive coverage will be fundamental to break the Inter action in the bud, which tries to exploit the banks of Dzeko for those who arrive at speed. Moves and counter-moves that make a match not to be missed even more intriguing.