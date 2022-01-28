A descent of 20% is not scary in Cardano. Will 2022 be your Year?

Lately critics believe that ADA is a cryptocurrency no longer in step with the times, almost to be scrapped, but many experts argue that Cardano is on the verge of an explosion of a multitude of decentralized apps based on its blockchain. Furthermore, it should be remembered that the price of Cardano is historically cheap, thus reducing the risk of being bought too high. Many investors believe that betting on ADA means betting on a cryptocurrency with one of the best risk-return ratios.

Because 2022 can be Cardano’s year

There are three main criticisms of ADA. 1) the blockchain cannot handle all transactions from its current user base (transaction delays up to 16 hours); 2) smart contract exit delay, continuously delayed exit; 3) it is a project that focuses too much on theory and almost completely ignores the usefulness.