A descent of 20% is not scary in Cardano. Will 2022 be your Year?

Lately critics believe that ADA is a cryptocurrency no longer in step with the times, almost to be scrapped, but many experts argue that Cardano is on the verge of an explosion of a multitude of decentralized apps based on its blockchain. Furthermore, it should be remembered that the price of Cardano is historically cheap, thus reducing the risk of being bought too high. Many investors believe that betting on ADA means betting on a cryptocurrency with one of the best risk-return ratios.
Because 2022 can be Cardano’s year
There are three main criticisms of ADA. 1) the blockchain cannot handle all transactions from its current user base (transaction delays up to 16 hours); 2) smart contract exit delay, continuously delayed exit; 3) it is a project that focuses too much on theory and almost completely ignores the usefulness.
However, investors have summarized six reasons for considering Cardano a crypto that could have its say this year. First of all, Cardano has the potential to be one of the most influential blockchains in the industry but the current market price does not reflect this. Furthermore, Cardano is considered one of the best candidates for institutional adoption thanks to the maniacal revisions that all the new features undergo. The implementation of Hydra (internal scaling technology) is expected to improve transaction speed and make the Cardano blockchain the fastest in existence.
Important mention for the ease of ADA staking, after 15 days of staking users can earn rewards of around 5% return. Many investors consider Cardano to be one of the few cryptocurrencies that truly protects users against inflation. Finally, Cardano’s eUTxO (Extended Unspent Transaction Output) model has two advantages over Ethereum’s account model.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts
After the latest collapse of the crypto sector it has become difficult to assess well as it must be remembered that the sector is relatively new. Regarding the ADA listing, at the time of writing the price is 1.0236, within the demand area.
Cardano’s rally will likely begin with a first daily positive close above the demand area, with different medium / long-term targets. the first target is the supply area around $ 1.90 but investors believe that Cardano, if the fundamental targets are met, could reach $ 2.50.
