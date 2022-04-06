a descriptive update of already known provisions (DL 24/2022) which appears as a bureaucratic act

In relation to the cessation of the state of emergency from Covid-19, it was issued by the Ministry of Education the Decree that it adopts plan for the continuation, in the school year 2021/2022, of school, educational and training activities in the institutions of the national education system.

The document replaces the school plan adopted with ministerial decree August 6, 2021, n. 257 and substantially recalls the contents of Legislative Decree 24 of 24 March 2022.

STATUS OF EMERGENCY TERMINATION. It is possible, at the request of the families and compatibly with the health conditions, to resort to integrated digital teaching exclusively for pupils in isolation as they suffer from covid or are prevented from attending attendance because they suffer from serious pathology or immunosuppression.

VACCINAL OBLIGATION. The vaccination obligation remains for all school staff until June 15, 2022.

In order to avoid direct contact with the students of the non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff, failure to comply with this obligation involves the use of functions falling within the specific professional profile, such as collegial activities, planning, planning, research, evaluation, documentation, updating and training, applying the regulatory and contractual provisions governing the work performance of unsuitable teachers.

This staff is replaced by assigning fixed-term contracts.

School managers and ATA staff, even if they do not comply with the vaccination obligation, are normally assigned to carry out all ordinary activities.

In any case, all staff are required to present the “basic green pass” in order to access workplaces.

The regulations on health surveillance continue to apply to so-called fragile workers until 30 June 2022, within the limits of the available resources authorized by current legislation.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN. Educational institutions are required to carry out information and awareness campaigns relating to the importance of vaccination aimed at staff, students and families.

SECURITY MEASURES. It is recommended that the foreseen interpersonal safety distances be maintained, where conditions allow it and the obligation to use respiratory protection devices of the surgical type, or of greater protective efficacy, is prescribed, with the exception of exempted subjects. Reference is made to the rules for the extraordinary sanitation of the premises in the foreseen cases, which can be carried out by the school staff already employed for the ordinary sanitation.

The obligation to show the basic green pass is also extended to external personnel who access the premises.

POSITIVITY CASE MANAGEMENT. In the presence of positive cases, teaching or in-person activities are not interrupted and the self-monitoring regime is applied to school staff.

Only in the presence of a number of infections equal to or greater than four, the use of FFP2 respiratory protection devices for ten days from the last contact with a positive person is envisaged for all subjects aged 6 years or older.

ADMINISTRATION OF MEALS, CARE OF THE ENVIRONMENT, PHYSICAL EDUCATION. The previous rules are confirmed as regards the ventilation of the premises, hygiene measures and the use of personal protective equipment, specifying the derogation from the obligation of a mask for those who perform physical or motor activity.

STRENGTHENING ORGANICS. The so-called “covid” contracts are extended until the end of the lessons of the current school year and in any case no later than 15 June 2022, except for preschools, for which the term is extended until 30 June.

FUND FOR EMERGENCY. The epidemiological emergency fund from Covid-19, increased by 30 million euros, can be used for the purchase of protective equipment, materials for personal hygiene and environments. The division takes place among the state educational institutions according to the number of students attending.

TERRITORIAL GOVERNANCE AND TRANSPORT. Schools will evaluate the organizational structure of school time, in order to ensure compliance with safety conditions and avoid crowds.

DVR UPDATE. It is recommended to evaluate the opportunity to update the RISK Assessment Document.

SUMMER PLAN. Schools are invited to implement the provisions of phase III of the 2021 Summer Plan. Further interventions concerning the 2022 Summer Plan are being studied.

SUBSIDIARITY AND EDUCATIONAL CO-RESPONSIBILITY. The implementation of the agreements and the “Community educational pacts” is urged.

DISABILITY AND SCHOOL INCLUSION. The derogation from the use of respiratory protective devices for pupils with forms of disability not compatible with the continuous use of the mask remains confirmed and the use of additional protective devices is envisaged for the staff. Pupils suffering from serious pathologies or immunosuppressed are allowed to use distance learning if necessary.

METHODOLOGICAL LINES FOR CHILDHOOD. The obligation to maintain the so-called “bubbles” is not found.

THE PREVENTION AND SAFETY MEASURES. The use of masks is still not foreseen for children under the age of six and protective devices for adults must not negate the possibility of being recognized and of maintaining close contact with small children and between children themselves.

METHODOLOGICAL LINES FOR PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOL OF I AND II DEGREE

INDICATIONS FOR ACTIVITIES IN THE LABORATORIES. Attention and care for the rooms are recommended.

PCTO. It is necessary to verify that in the host structures the spaces used for the activities of the students in PCTO comply with the general and specific requirements of the sector bodies and allow compliance with all the health provisions envisaged.

SCHOOL IN HOSPITAL AND HOME EDUCATION. The activities continue regularly, in compliance with current legislation and the envisaged anti-contagion measures.

PRISON SECTIONS. Same as above.

CONVITTUAL AND SEMI-CONVITTUAL ACTIVITIES. Same as above.

STUDENT PARTICIPATION. Student activities are carried out in compliance with the rules of physical distancing and anti-contagion measures.

EDUCATIONAL TRIPS AND EDUCATIONAL EXCURSIONS. They can resume without any territorial limitation, in order to promote sociality and the recovery of the relational dimension of children and young people strongly tested by the long period of pandemic emergency.

As we said, a descriptive plan that does not help the understanding of things to do. On integrated digital teaching (DDI) it would have been important to update the CCNI, to regulate its use in a phase of coexistence with the pandemic and of “ordinary” management of emergencies at school: instead, yet another opportunity for confrontation with the trade unions In fact, in the presence of a transformation of this activity, there remains the need to regulate the impact on the work performance which is made more complex.

Overall, we believe that the support that the Administration is providing to schools in terms of clarification and enforcement of the rules is inadequate. We therefore confirm our highly critical judgment on the measures contained in Legislative Decree 24 and on the application circulars.