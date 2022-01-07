a detail of the horse is driving fans crazy

While some interesting videos of Stormveil castle have arrived online, one of the many locations in Elden Ring, the community of the FromSoftware title is discussing in a very animated way about a bizarre detail related to the physiognomy of the horse, Torrente.

A post on Reddit titled “Attention: here is a very important discovery” it has in fact given way to a long discussion having i as absolute protagonists genitals of the quadruped. Everything revolves around the analysis of an old screenshot of the game that shows the Senzaluce while, on his horse, he makes a leap using one of the many places on the map that, through a small geyser, give the animal a boost. The angle in which Torrente was immortalized sparked the debate, since observing carefully the silhouette of the equine it is unclear whether or not his polygonal model includes the reproductive system. What started out as a joke sparked a long discussion between fans, who immediately split into two groups: those who believe it is an optical effect and those who are convinced that Torrente’s in-game model lacks nothing.

While waiting for the game to hit the shelves next February 25, 2022 for verification, we remind you that the use of the horse in the Elden Ring will be completely optional.