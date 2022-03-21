A detailed guide on how to lose all your Bitcoin investments

Let’s say you want to lose your Bitcoin (BTC) totally, irretrievably and forever. It is not for us to ask why. Maybe you’re part of an elaborate piece of art, like the guy who destroyed all your possessions, or maybe you’ve always been a huge fan of electronic music group The KLF, who burned a million pounds on a remote Scottish island. Or maybe your reason is more mundane and you just don’t want your soon-to-be-divorced spouse keeping their share of the investment you both know you own.

Whatever your reason, we are not here to judge. And while we’re usually in the business of helping people protect their coins, it’s pretty easy to reverse-engineer security to help you lose it as quickly and easily as possible.

Show off your Bitcoin

If you have it and want to lose it, brag about it. Want to get rid of that Rolex that’s weighing you down on your wrist? Pair it with a t-shirt, show it off in a crowded bar, then take a stroll through a troubled part of town after dark – you’ll soon be free from your watch.

The same goes for Bitcoin. You want the world to know that you are a Bitcoiner and, at best, that you have accumulated enough sats to be worth stealing. So tell him. Add laser eyes to your social media profiles, keep tweeting those diamond hands and don’t forget about the offline world either. Do not stop showing off your domain over Bitcoin to all your friends, family and, above all, to your new acquaintances. You never know who will be tempted to start probing your defenses to strip you of your investment.

Stay on the exchange

In the early days of Bitcoin’s Wild West, losing your coins was child’s play, as there were no shortage of disreputable exchanges to help you lose your investment. If you kept your coins in an external wallet, it was only a matter of time before the exchange went bankrupt like Mt. Gox, got hacked, lost the coins to participating in fractional reserve banking, or the owners went on the run (or died) with your keys.

The exchange market has matured a lot in recent years, with enhanced security measures like two-factor authentication and even the publication of proof of reserves and custody. Don’t be discouraged: As long as you trust your keys to a third party, it can happen anything, and it will probably happen.

Exchanges continue to crash with reassuring regularity. And what is even more encouraging, governments are now actively targeting the wealth of Bitcoiners. And, not just traditional authoritarians like China and Russia, the Canadian government has recently given instructions on financial institutions – including cryptocurrency custodians – to freeze the accounts of anyone who donates even a small amount to “trucker protests.”

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland: “The names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets have been shared by the RCMP with financial institutions and accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen.” pic.twitter.com/iA69DbRJl1 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 17, 2022

Even if you have a strong password and 2FA protecting your exchange account, you never know what other vulnerability can be exploited to access and empty it. If you have your coins in exchange, don’t worry: they are in unsafe hands.

Take note

Things get a bit more complicated if you have decided to self-custody your Bitcoin offline in a secure hardware wallet. Or not? After all, when you hold the keys yourself, the power to lose your coins is entirely in your hands. Why wait for an exchange to go bust when you can start adopting security “worst practices” today?

The secret to making your wallet insecure lies in your seed phrase, the string of words you use to generate your private key. The easiest way to lose your coins is to memorize your seed phrase and then delete or destroy any records of it. A few months later, hardly anyone has any hope of remembering every word in the correct order.

But what if you are cursed with an eidetic memory? Easy: write it down. Better yet, do it twice in pencil and paper form, ideally kept near your hardware wallet. And, if that’s not enough, annotate it in a cloud document that anyone with a will can access through a brute force attack. This is particularly effective if you regularly remind people that you have your wealth in Bitcoin.

Disinherit the next generation

This is for those who like to play for the long haul. You know the phrase “you can’t take it with you”? Well, with Bitcoin, yes you can. If you haven’t considered estate planning, then your entire investment will likely go to the grave with you, joining the estimated 3.7 million Bitcoin (about 18% of the coins there will ever be) that have already been lost to forever.

Of course, this requires you to reverse the above principles: If you really want to cheat your children with their inheritance, you have to make it as difficult for them to access your keys as any attacker. So if that’s the way you want to go, don’t tell your heirs, no write your seed phrase, and get a hardware wallet. Better yet, cut your 24-word seed phrase into many pieces and store them in many hidden holes all over the world with no retrieval instructions whatsoever. Your heirs won’t thank you at all.

Whatever you do, just make sure your Bitcoin storage and security providers don’t have a specific and robust protocol for inheritance planning. You can rest easy knowing that not even the Devil himself will take your estate when you die.

If for some reason you want to protect your Bitcoin, just ignore everything I have written. Even better, do the opposite. But, all you’d be doing is securing your investment in the only censorship- and inflation-resistant store of value ever invented. And why would you want to do something as boring as that?

