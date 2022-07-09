A deteriorated Andrés García warns that he is on the verge of death: “The end is near”

Andres Garcia/YouTube Andres Garcia

Andres Garcia He has had health problems for some time, such as a spinal cord disease and now the consequences of a fall that caused a large injury to his forehead.

The 80-year-old actor shared a video on his YouTube channel that greatly concerned the followers, after lying in bed with a very bad countenance and assuring that the end of his days was approaching.

“Dear friends, these last few days I have felt very tired and weak, so much so that I stumbled again. And yes, I hurt myself again,” he said.

As he stated, the fall is “a consequence of my state of health, which is declining more and more every day. With certainty I tell you, I feel that I am near my end,” he assured.

“Since I didn’t know what was happening, I thought they were putting me down. Then I see all the blood and say: ‘In the mother*, who entered?'” he said.

He also said in his video that he hoped this would not be his last. “That’s right, friends. Hopefully we are not attending the last appearance of the last living legend of Mexican cinema, let’s hope we get out thanks to Dr. Chava, ahead of all this.”

On other occasions, García has expressed his concern about his state of health. His wife Mrs. Daisy flower explained in the Mexican television program Today (Televisa) who suffers from a disease in which the spinal cord destroys his red blood cells, to the point that he asked for help for a blood transfusion.

The actor recently stated that he is preparing to die and that he is going to die alone, distanced from his children, as a result of the decisions he made throughout his life. “I’m preparing because it’s a natural process, I don’t want to panic about death, I’m trying to establish a relationship with death,” he said. “I perceive and talk to her (death) almost every day, I ask her how the encounter will be.”

