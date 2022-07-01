News

A devastating image of Trump: the explosive testimony of a former White House aide on the assault on Capitol Hill

  • Anthony Zurcher
  • BBC correspondent in North America

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide who testified against Donald Trump during congressional hearings investigating the Jan. 6 attacks.

The congressional committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6 was missing a key piece of the puzzle: the testimony of someone offering a first-person account of the situation at the White House in the hours before and during the attack.

This Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinsona former aide to the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadowsfilled in the blanks.

His testimony has painted ato image devastatinga about the former president donald trump.

The woman accuses the former president of grabbing the wheel of the car in which he was traveling and fighting a Secret Service agent in an attempt to divert his security motorcade to Congress, where his co-religionists were leading an insurrection.

