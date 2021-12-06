A diet for migraine and multiple sclerosis – Headache

(ANSA) – UDINE, 06 DEC – The use of the ketogenic diet, that is the nutritional strategy based on the reduction of carbohydrates which “forces” the body to produce glucose autonomously and to increase the consumption of fats contained in adipose tissue, is giving “very promising” results for the treatment of migraine and multiple sclerosis in the 50 patients enrolled in the nutritional clinic of the Neurological Clinic of the University of Udine. This was announced by the researchers of the same Clinic at a conference in Udine to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the medical structure that is part of the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority. The clinic directed by Gian Luigi Gigli has been dealing for some time, among the few in Italy, with nutrition as a frontier for better management of neurological diseases ranging from migraine to dementia, from epilepsy to Parkinson’s, from brain tumors to multiple sclerosis . “The use of ketogenic therapy – highlighted the researchers – is giving encouraging results in the 35 patients with migraine and in the 15 patients with multiple sclerosis followed to date”. In light of these outcomes, the clinic intends to enhance patient recruitment also thanks to the funds deriving from the Roche award that it won with a project based on the use of the ketogenic diet for the treatment of fatigue in multiple sclerosis. The conference also took stock of the results of new methods developed especially in recent years for the timely diagnosis of prion diseases, rare and fatal pathologies, considered one of the greatest diagnostic pitfalls for the neurologist. “Among the most established methods for the extremely high degree of accuracy – said Andrea Bernardini – there is the Real Time Quaking-Induced Conversion, a laboratory method that we are using in the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority on some selected patients, with very positive results. Applications of RT-QuIC for the diagnosis of other well-known neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s, Lewy body dementia and multisystem atrophy, are also under development “. (HANDLE).

