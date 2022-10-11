A different and musical Cyrano

Joe Wright is a filmmaker fond of showing off with the recurring use of the sequence shot, as he well demonstrated in ‘Atonement, beyond passion’, without turning his back on ingenuity and modernity, as he made clear in a different story, the vindictive ‘Hanna’, a mixture of elements typical of a fairy tale, hence probably her interest in the project, with the thriller, giving the viewer the opportunity to taste a different action-movie that has become an Amazon Prime Video series with three seasons available streaming. With ‘Cyrano’ filmed in the midst of a pandemic, the person in charge of the film adaptation of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ resumes his attraction to period cinema and joins the musical genre with the help of a popular literary character who is embodied on this occasion by Peter Dinklage , the little big man from ‘Game of Thrones’.

This British production is inspired by the play by Erica Schmidt, created from ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ by Edmond Rostand. Haley Bennett (‘The Devil at All Hours’) and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’) complete the main cast of a version received with approval by specialized critics. Nominated for best costume at the Oscars, its recreation of the 17th century, with modern touches, is worthy of applause, as well as the remarkable performances of an all-star cast that elevate the work of the director of ‘Anna Karenina’ and ‘Pan (Journey to Never Never)’, who offers the public his particular vision of the well-known romantic triangle.

Ben Mendelsohn and Haley Bennett in ‘Cyrano’.



Cyrano enjoys a fascinating poetic verbiage, but traumatized by his non-normative physical appearance, he believes that he is not worthy of the love of the woman of his dreams, whom he conquers with his word but with the body of another, generating a situation of entanglement, between tragedy and comedy. Two men, one woman and the drama in five acts. The songs sound. Wright signs a hymn to life nestled in Italy. “In times of crisis, as storytellers, we have a responsibility to gather our community, big or small, around a proverbial campfire and try to help it heal,” says the filmmaker. “We do this by using the power of our imaginations to tell stories with emotional truths. To offer them light when the world seems impenetrably dark. To offer a place to connect with your emotions and a conduit to express them. A place of beauty, perhaps beauty in an ugly world. A place without cynicism or irony. A place of love and compassion. I have always loved drama. All my films ask the same central question: “How do I connect with others and why do I often not?” The drama, for me, is an attempt to connect with others and, at the same time, an expression of how difficult it is.