A different Halloween in Formentera!

The long bridge of ‘All Saints’ – which for a few years now many of us have also identified with the Anglo-Saxon celebration of ‘Halloween’ – can be the perfect excuse to continue enjoying the ‘last paradise of the Mediterranean’ in the middle of autumn. And also, in a very unique way. Because in the gloomy night of the witches of the minor of the Pitiusas there are no illuminated pumpkins or ghosts… but there are emotional spirits from other times that flow through our thoughts when we visit the ancient stones of an archaeological heritage eclipsed in summer by beaches and coves with crystal clear waters. Ca na Costa, Cap de Barbaria I, II and III or Can Blai take us on an emotional journey through time until we meet again with those first inhabitants of Formentera, in the Bronze Age, and with those ‘others’ of the Roman Empire.

Due to its privileged and benign climate, Formentera is ideal for a getaway at any time of the year. And even to enjoy festivities there as unique as ‘Halloween’as we now call what was always for us the All Saints’ Day’. And if it also coincides with a long ‘bridge’ of five days – from Friday, October 28 to Tuesday, November 1 – much better.

But… A ‘Halloween’ in Formentera? Yes, why not! Far from the ghostly costumes or the cardboard-stone props of certain parties or theme parks, which seek to immerse us in the universe of the dead, Formentera appeals rather to a sensory experience in the style of ‘The Others’, the film with the fact that Alejandro Amenabar recreated in 2001 an illusionary game between reality and fiction, by the hand of Nicole Kidman.

In Formentera, that ‘last paradise of the Mediterranean’ whose beaches and coves draw us towards it as the sirens’ songs did with Ulysses in ‘The Odyssey’, ‘the others’ –not present in body but present thanks to their archaeological footprints– are the primitive inhabitants of the island, whose patrimonial legacy is still alive and in force. And at this time of year when swimming no longer monopolizes our traveling spirit, ‘Halloween’ can be the perfect excuse to emotionally reconnect with them.

Surely many have skirted the Estany Pudent a thousand times without noticing a sign that indicates ca na coast. There, crouched in lush nature, is the most important megalithic tomb in the Balearic Islands; an archaeological jewel with more than four millennia of history (year 2,100 BC) discovered less than half a century ago. A funerary site -popularly known as ‘is Rellotge’, for its resemblance to a sundial – composed of a central circular chamber delimited by large vertical slabs surrounded by three concentric circles of cobblestones and 22 radial ones.

Towards the southwest of Formentera, on the way to the mythical lighthouse of Cap de Barbaria –where you can contemplate the best sunsets on the island–, it is worth making a previous stop at another archaeological jewel: the deposits Cap de Barbaria I, II and III, faithful testimony of ‘the others’ who inhabited the island there in full Bronze Age (1600 to 1000 BC). And to complete the triangle, to the east of the island, towards Es Caló, another emotional journey through much more recent time… even 18 centuries ago! This Can Blaithe remains of a castle Romana fortified construction from the 3rd and 4th centuries BC, with a square floor plan and a tower on each corner, created as a refuge for the population of nearby areas.

Formentera is not just nature and beaches; here the stones also ‘speak’ and tell stories: those of ‘the others’ who lived here millennia and centuries ago. And ‘Halloween’ is the perfect occasion with an emotional reunion with them.

More information in: https://www.formentera.es