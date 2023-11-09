A different Pokémon Go box at an exorbitant price intrigues players

Pokémon Go players can find a very expensive box in the Pokémon Go boutique.

The Pokémon Go boutique is for sporadic months, so it contains what it offers depending on the profile of the player here and who consults the region in which it is played. Furthermore, two players can remember radically different item selections.

Furthermore, the arrival here of a joueur leads to a surprising object or box, which three more members of the community will one day see.

Article continues after advertising.

Article continues after advertising.

Reminder, fans open the current offers in the community, with the best packages with puzzling content.

Pokémon Go players are surrounded by this prize box

On November 7, 2023, Reddit user asteri_agaliarept started the Pokémon Go subreddit to capture the card from a box offered to him in his store.

This package, called the Hatch Box (which can be translated as a hatch box in French), contains several 50 Super Incubators and 50 Incubators.

Register for free on Desktop and receive: See fewer ads|dark fashions|Offers on children, television and cinema, and technology.

If the name of the objects is amazing, the price is all the same: 7000 Poképièces. For reference, the two most profitable Poképièces offers respectively offer 5,600 pieces for €47.99 and 15,500 pieces for €119.99. Starting from the following pack – the most advantageous for the buyer – it can be estimated that this complete box of incubators costs €54.

Article continues after advertising.

Article continues after advertising.

In the comments of this Reddit post, many fans have shared. Beaucoup, in the image of the author, is located just below for one price: “Here at 7000 PokéPièces à lâcher pour des Incubateurs?”.

However, the providers, especially the friends of Pokémon, now declare what they finally think of this interesting offer: “La plupart de mes shinies et hundos viennent d’Œufs. You will find a box of this type that will be useful if you have Poképièces.”

This incredible offer is clearly tailored to all players, it seems that everything I have found is public so that I like to grab some nice bags.

Article continues after advertising.