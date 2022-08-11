A disappointment to be expected for this long-standing track?

Tracked since the start of the transfer window by Paris Saint-Germain, the Slovak defender of Inter Milan Skriniar should ultimately not join Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and others.

The reason ? Inter would no longer be obliged to sell at all costs, the coffers being on the way to being bailed out thanks to the sale of another nerazzurri.

A complicated track

The soap opera Skriniar started a long time ago and especially had many twists and turns. Announced in turn very close to the club of the capital then finally very far, the negotiations between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan punctuated a large part of the Parisian transfer window.

The recruitment of the 27-year-old defender would have been made under conditions. Such a transfer would obviously have weighed heavily on the finances of Paris Saint-Germain which, failing to sell his many undesirables like Mauro Icardi, Ander Herrera or Julian Draxler, would probably have had to part with a team executive and probably a Presnel Kimpembe tracked by Chelsea and his former coach Thomas Tuchel.

Any other tracks planned?

Looking for a new central defender, the Parisians do not intend to give up and are multiplying the avenues to strengthen this sector.

After being interested in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, the Parisian leaders have already targeted a new young French defender in the person of Mohamed Simakan. After recruiting Nordi Mukiele, Parisian leaders could again draw on the side of RB Leipzig. Valued at 40 million, the native of Marseille has a profile perfectly suited to Paris Saint-Germain remains to be seen if he wants to join the reigning French champions.