8 letter solution: PATATRAC

Meaning / Curiosity: A disaster that no one would have expected

disaster plane of Tenerife Il disaster Tenerife plane was a plane crash on March 27, 1977 at 17:06:56 CET, following the collision between two passenger planes … Definition and Solution Updated to Wednesday 29 December 2021

