A discord cheat seller: “nerfed weapons to cheaters; Activision is trolling us”

Warzone Cheater – Another wonderful dramatic story comes to us today directly from the people of the cheaters of Warzonebusier than ever trying to survive on Caldera And Rebirth to the eye of the new anti-cheat system Ricochet.

This morning we told you about the cheater streamer story Jayand his frustration when he realized that Ricochet he had disabled the operation of his aimbot, a program used by cheaters to always have excellent aim.

This has generated a lot of hilarity within the community, but what we are about to reveal to you could be even more sensational. Inside a discord frequented by cheaters, a cheat dealer posted an extremely peculiar announcement message, which panicked all the cheaters present.

By the very admission of a cheat seller (the message was posted by SLiCked), it appears that the new anti-cheat system Ricochet you’re not just banning cheaters, but yeswould be putting in place a series of actions whereby honest players can take over the cheaters.

In particular, it appears that Ricochet go to nerf (and therefore drastically decrease) the shots of the players’ weapons that the system itself detects as “too precise“. Using cheats, our shooting accuracy will reach absolutely superhuman heights, Ricochet he will notice, and it will weaken that player’s stats, so that he can become easy prey for honest players around.

If all this were to be true (the devs have yet to comment on the news), we would have a situation for which the cheaters, until now a thorn in the side of any player, would become pleasure “free kill“With which to raise the K / D, a real way to make fun of cheaters and cheat dealers by Activision (not by chance SLiCk he specifically said “it is a way of Activision to troll us“).

Cheat vendors therefore recommend “lowering” the accuracy level of aimbot programs and the like, so as not to end up in the network of Ricochet… a situation that begins to take on really embarrassing contours (for cheaters), which despite everything amuse us and make us laugh.

The most interesting thing about this new “feature” it would be provided Ricochetis that the same principle is applied to all players, including even those who inappropriately use systems external to the controller, one above all the Cronus (you don’t know what the Cronus? Click here to learn more).

As a matter of fact then (always if all this discourse were to be confirmed by Activision), all players who consistently continue to have a “superhuman” aim, regardless of what software or hardware is used to “perfect” their shooting technique, will be “nerfed” (regardless of the weapon used ) the damages available to us.

What do you think about community? The discussion, as always, is absolutely open!

Streamer cheater whines live on Rebirth: “the aimbot doesn’t work”; the community, having fun, enjoying the moment!

