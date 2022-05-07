A Discovery of Witches release date announced

Lima.- On Monday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. CHI), the exclusive OnDIRECTV channel and the DIRECTV GO streaming platform will premiere the third cycle of A Discovery of Witches, the fantasy drama series adapted from the best-selling All Souls trilogy of novels by Deborah Harkness, revealing a secret underworld of vampires, witches, and demons.

In the third and final season, historian and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge) and geneticist and vampire Matthew De Clermont (Matthew Goode, The Crown) return from the past to find that tragedy has struck Sept-Tours after that the powerful warlock Peter Knox (Owen Teale, Game of Thrones) tried to steal a page from the Book of Life.

Diana’s beloved aunt Em has died and the Congregation is gathering forces against her and Matthew. Diana and Matthew’s top priority is the protection of their children: two babies who pose a threat to the foundations of the Congregation.

Matthew has to deal with the consequences of his past as he deals with Benjamin, his evil long-lost son, while trying to find a cure for the terrible blood disease that could very well be passed on to his children. He must also make amends for some of his more violent acts as the murderer of the De Clermont family in order to secure the future of the newly established family with Diana. In turn, Diana has to be a mother while she faces the greatest challenge of her life, only she can unlock the mysteries of the Book of Life so that her children do not have to hide her true nature as she had to do it.

Matthew and Diana gather their forces, turning old enemies into allies, but their greatest threat is Benjamin, who has been on the prowl and will reemerge to wreak final destruction.

Who makes up the cast?

Completing the outstanding cast are Edward Bluemel, Adelle Leonce, Steven Cree, Toby Regbo, Lindsay Duncan, Alex Kingston, Tanya Moodie, Peter McDonald, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jacob Ifan, Aiysha Hart, Trevor Eve, Paul Rhys, Malin Buska, Olivier Huband, Gregg Chilingirian, Daniel Ezra, and Aisling Loftus.

The final season of A Discovery of Witches is made up of 7 episodes and will be broadcast exclusively from Monday, May 9 at 9:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. CHI), with one episode each week, on the OnDIRECTV entertainment channel and also It will be available on the DIRECTV GO streaming platform. In addition, the first two seasons of the series are in On Demand format on DIRECTV GO.

