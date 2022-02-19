‘A Discovery of Witches’ season 3 ending explained: Diana does it all

Diana Bishop has come to her own. She always knew that she was a witch. But the woman at the center of the AMC+/Sundance Now series A discovery of witches She wasn’t exactly eager to reclaim her powers when we first met her in Season 1. In the show’s Season 3 finale, everything changed. The final episode of the series sees her harnessing the full force of her powers to defeat those who seek to destroy her family and keep different types of creatures at odds with each other.

Diana confronts Satu and Benjamin in the season 3 finale of ‘A Discovery of Witches’

In the penultimate episode of A discovery of witches Season 3 sees Matthew (Matthew Goode) taken captive by his old enemy (and the son he disowned) Benjamin (Jacob Ifan). Benjamin, who is in league with Satu (Malin Buska), Diana’s (Teresa Palmer) rival witch, is using Matthew as bait, knowing his wife will come to his rescue.

That’s exactly what she does in this episode, though she brings her friends with her to the creepy abandoned hospital in Poland where Benjamin is hiding. (The same hospital where Benjamin tortured Matthew’s father Phillipe during World War II.) When they arrive, they find what appears to be an injured Matthew. But Diana quickly recognizes that it’s just a powerful illusion.

She leaves Baldwin (Peter McDonald), who ultimately chose his family over the Congregation, Miriam (Aiysha Hart), Marcus (Edward Bluemel), and Gallowglass (Steven Cree) to face Satu on her own. The two witches fight, but Satu is no match for Diana, who now has the Book of Life within her. Diana puts a spell on Satu, leaving her broken and defenseless. She then passes to Benjamin. She uses her skills as a weaver to conjure a magical bow and arrow, which she uses to defeat the evil vampire.

“Justice,” says Diana, as Benjamin turns to a heap of dust. Of course.

The secrets of the DNA of the creatures revealed

Throughout this season, Matthew has been searching for a cure for blood rabies, the disease that afflicts both him and his adopted son Jack (Toby Regbo). He believed that he could be discovered by studying the DNA of the creatures. His suspicions were correct, but Miriam and Chris (Ivanno Jeremiah) have discovered something much more interesting in the process.

It turns out that many witches and vampires have demonic DNA. That DNA is the key to blood rage. The condition only arises when a human with enough demon DNA to cause the disease becomes a vampire. It’s also why Diana is a weaver and why she and Matthew were able to have children. In other words, demons, long the too-rans of the creature world, are far more important than anyone has given them credit for. But due to the Covenant, which prohibits creatures from mixing, the overall prevalence of demonic DNA has decreased. That has led to a decline in the powers of witches. He is also behind the inability of vampires to spawn and the increase in mental illness in demons. As Diana observes, the very rules put in place to keep the creatures safe are slowly destroying them.

Diana confronts the Congregation

Naturally, Diana wants to bring this new information to the Congregation immediately. But Baldwin advises against that, pointing out that he would be walking right into Gerbert’s (Trevor Eve) hands. However, by having Diana sit in Clermont’s seat on camera, she will have some measure of protection. It’s a sneaky move that Gerbert doesn’t like, but there’s nothing she can do about it. (Matthew stays home with the twins when Diana heads to Venice to take care of business; this is really her time to shine.)

Diana, in a pearl-encrusted jacket and high-necked white blouse that nods to her elaborate Elizabethan gowns in A discovery of witches Season 2 – Make your case to abolish the Covenant. She does some clever magic to grow a tree from the blank pages of the Book of Life, showing how they are all connected. But she is a scholar at heart and has also brought pages of scientific evidence to support her claim that radical reform is needed.

There is a quick debate between the members of the Congregation, with the demon Agatha (Tanya Moodie) quickly siding with Diana. Gerbert tries to propose a countermeasure to punish Diana and the de Clermonts. Meanwhile, others suggest a measured and cautious reform. But within minutes, they reached a consensus. All, with the notable exception of Gerbert, vote to terminate the Pact. Agatha is named the new leader of the Congregation. With the election of a demon (and a black woman), the Congregation moves towards a new, more inclusive future.

Matthew and Diana happily ever after

A discovery of witches Season 3 ends happily for almost everyone involved. Matthew tells Jack that he loves him. Agatha is reunited with her son, his wife, and her son, who had gone into hiding because her family came into conflict with the Covenant. Domenico (Gregg Chillin), a vampire whose motivations have always been a bit dark, emerges from Gerbert’s shadow.

Marcus gives his human (and likely soon-to-be vampire) girlfriend Phoebe (Adelle Leonce) a ring. There are also hints of romance between Miriam and Chris, as Hugh’s family finally acknowledges his relationship with Fernando (Olivier Huband). Finally, Gallowglass, having kept his promise to keep Diana safe, rides off into the sunset. The episode ends with Diana and Matthew dancing the night away, surrounded by their family and friends.

It’s a satisfying ending to the series, neatly wrapping up all the main storylines. (Although with so many characters, there are some threads that would have been nice to have seen explored in more depth.) And it’s one that leaves the door open for a spin-off based on some of author Deborah Harkness’s other work. As Matthew says in the final moments of the episode: “In every ending, there is a new beginning.”

All episodes of A discovery of witches Season 3 is now streaming on AMC+, Sundance Now, and Shudder.

