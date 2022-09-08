a discovery rewrites the history of medicine

The 31,000-year-old skeleton discovered in a cave in East Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia, is photographed at Griffith University in Brisbane, Australia, on September 1, 2022 – Credit: @Tim Maloney

TOKYO (AFP).- A skeleton discovered in a remote part of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and reveals that a first amputation was successfully performed 31,000 years agoaccording to a study.

Until now, the oldest evidence of such an intervention, discovered in 2010 at a Neolithic site in France, dated back 7,000 years. It involved an amputation of a man’s arm, no doubt successful, based on analysis of his bones, which revealed signs of scarring.

Scientists agree that the first medical practices are linked to the neolithic revolution about 10,000 years agowhen agriculture and sedentarization raised previously unknown health issues.

But the search for ancient human remains at least 31,000 years old, in the Indonesian part of Borneo, modifies this view by revealing that hunter gatherers already practiced surgeries.

The discovery “rewrites our understanding of medical knowledge”explained paleontologist Tim Maloney of Griffith University in Australia, who led the study published today in Nature.

The bones were found in 2020 in the limestone grotto of Liang Tebo, known for its cave paintings.

Among the innumerable bats, terns, swifts and even some scorpions that populated the place, paleontologists delicately removed the sedimentary layers and found the burial of a remarkably preserved skeleton.

“Clear, oblique cut”

The body was however missing the left ankle and foot. The tip of the remaining leg bone indicated a “sharp, oblique cut, which can be seen by looking through the bone,” Tim Maloney described at a news conference.

That appearance would have been less regular if the amputation had been caused by a fall or an animal attack.. Therefore, everything indicates that it was not an accidental amputation but a true medical option.

Even more surprising: the patient, who died at an estimated age of twenty, appears to have survived between six and nine years after the operationaccording to signs of bone repair, observable by microscope.

It is also unlikely that the amputation was carried out as a punishment, since the child – or the young adolescent – seems to have received a thorough treatment after the surgery.

“This supposes a deep knowledge of the human anatomy, the muscular and vascular system” analyzes the study.

The people who operated on the young man had to “regularly clean, disinfect and dress the wound” to prevent postoperative bleeding or infection, which could cause death.

The physical state of the young amputee, handicapped and dependent, probably forced his environment to take care of him for six to nine yearswhich reveals altruistic behavior in this group of hunter-gatherers.

These works “They provide a new vision of the care and treatment that was lavished in a very distant past and modify our view that these issues were not taken into consideration in prehistory.”, underlined Charlotte Ann Roberts, an archaeologist at the British University of Durham, in a comment accompanying the study.