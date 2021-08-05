a disgusting theory will no longer make you see the hero with the same eyes

Of theories about the universe Marvel there are so many: many fans enjoy hypothesizing this or that alternative version of the story, wondering if in reality that detail does not mean anything else and so on. This one, however, beats them all: some fans have long argued about Captain America’s bowel movements.

It all started with a discussion about Reddit and from a detail of the film Captain America: the First Avenger, the first to launch Chris Evans in the part that made him even more famous. After seeing the friend Bucky plunging into the void, we find Steve Rogers in the pub trying to get drunk. In vain because, as a Peggy Carter, thanks to the super soldier serum his metabolism works 4 times faster of a normal human being.

From here comes the user’s question MrTsquared88, who wondered if this particular does not mean that other “body parts” of Captain America also function differently:

«This also means that 1) o does some huge defecations that are 4 times the size of a normal one or 2) goes to the bathroom 4 more times compared to normal people “

You might think the reaction to such a question is one of disgust, yet there are many MCU fans who have gone after the discussion. The same user who posted it also wondered if Steve Rogers had no major problems during the battle for New York in The Avengers. Another replied: “Or it absorbs every single thing from food and never goes to the bathroom“. Or, Steve Rogers may have “an incredibly powerful and efficient nuclear fusion reactor in its body that burns food as fuel“.

The most unlikely but also the funniest answer? The one that compares Captain America to Kirby, well-known video game character decidedly “glutton”. If you want to participate in the theory and join the more than 250 comments about it, HERE find the thread with the discussion.

Photo: Marvel Studios

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED