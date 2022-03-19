A doctor convicted of sexist harassment directs a leading unit in Catalonia

03.20.2022 00:00.

A convicted of a macho harassment pilots one of the leading medical units in Catalonia. The doctor Jordi Desola directs the oldest Underwater Medicine service in Spain and the best in the region despite receiving a harsh sentence for gender harassment. The situation causes discomfort in the hospital where the veteran doctor works, the Moses Broggi de Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), a health center within the public system.

Sources from the health sector have warned of the conflict, underlining the “mistrust” it provokes in the Broggi the presence of the doctor, who has directed the Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine Unit for years. The voices consulted see “intolerable” that the doctor desolatewhose company, Cris-UTH, was convicted of harassment with sexist overtones, “direct a cutting-edge unit and enjoy a contract with a public hospital.” The matter has become so important that it will reach Parliament next week at the hands of Vox.

Macho harassment: tested in 2014

What do the consulted sources complain about? Of two sentences against the dismissal of a nursing assistant in 2012, a contract termination marked by “damages derived from the violation of Fundamental rights” after an episode of macho harassment that caused a sick leave due to anxiety and depression that ended with the victim being admitted to a psychiatric unit for a period of time.

According to the SUPLI ruling 6729/2014 consulted by this means, it occurred in the company Cris-UTHwho runs the Hyperbaric Medicine unit at Broggi, the dismissal of a professional who had to endure gender harassment at the firm.

Gift of flowers and shoes, caresses in the hair

Always according to this judicial resolution, what did the employee have to endure? That Dr. Desola called him with a diminutive “…eta“, that he gave her flowers and tried to give her shoes, that he caressed her hair, that he got “too close to her”, that he made comments about her dress or that the doctor commented on the situation of the worker’s relationship, despite the fact that the husband She suffered from a serious illness.

All this is, according to the Social Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), conduct that is “not permissible”, which constitutes “bullying” and that caused a medical discharge to the victim, affecting “his fundamental rights”. The second judicial instance confirms a previous sentence of a social court and agrees with the employee.

The Sindicatura surfaces anomalies

The case of macho harassment in 2014, why does it come back to the present in 2022? Because the Hyperbaric Medicine Unit is one of the services whose management has been questioned by the Catalan Sindicatura de Cuentas in its latest report on the Consorci Sanitari Integral (CSI), as this medium advanced.

Specifically, report 23/2021 of the auditor [consultar aquí] ugly to Moses Brogg Hospitali that the unit was operated by Cris-UTH for years under a single management contract started in 2010. This constituted an irregularity that the health center directed by Carles Constante corrected in 2021, as the medical complex alleges in its allegations.

Hospital: “We comply with the regulations”

What does the appointed doctor say? To questions from this medium, the company Cris-UTH has not answered Global Chronicle. Yes, the Consorci Sanitari Integral, a health group that includes the Consorci Sanitari Integral, Moises Broggi Hospital. A spokeswoman explained that among the hiring requirements for companies, they are required to “responsibly declare that they have no final criminal convictions in the last five years” and meet the requirements to hire, something that Cris-UTH, the doctor’s firm desolatemake.

In this regard, the company recalls that “it ensures ethical behavior” in all its areas of activity, both with “its patients and their families and with all the professionals, administrations and entities with which it relates”. This is reflected in an ethical code accessible on its website.

Vox will take it to Parliament

This explanation does not satisfy the opposition in Catalonia. Maria Garcia, deputy for Vox, has explained to this medium that they will soon take this issue to the Catalan Parliament. The green deputy seeks to clarify “why a person whose company has been convicted of sexist harassment directs a leading health unit paid for with public money.” “You have to wonder why it happens with a Government that declares itself feminist,” adds the deputy.

Also, from the strength of Ignatius Garriga The anomalies in the contracting of Cris-UTH as operator of the Hyperbaric Medicine unit will be raised with the health officials.