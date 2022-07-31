A doctor discovered the origin of the monkeypox outbreak 5 years ago and tried to warn the world

Dr. Dimie Ogoina, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of the Niger Delta in Nigeria. (NIDS – Nigerian Infectious Diseases Society)

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency a week ago due to the increase in cases: more than 20,000 worldwide.. In Africa, a more serious version of smallpox has already killed more than 70 people, while Spain recorded two fatalities and Brazil one.

But as the disease spreads, some scientists believe the current outbreak could have been prevented if the authorities had heeded the warnings of a Nigerian doctor.

Dimie Ogoina professor of medicine at the Niger Delta University of Nigeria, suspected that a new disease was spreading 5 years agoon September 22, 2017.

That day, he arrived at his clinic an 11-year-old boy with a strange skin rash and sores inside his mouth.

“He had very large injuries that affected his face and his entire body”Ogoina told National Public Radio, the public broadcasting service of the United States.

After ruling out chickenpox – the boy had already had it – Ogoina wondered if the condition it was an extremely rare disease: monkeypox.

As Nigeria did not have the capacity to carry out tests, they sent the samples to Senegal and the USA. A few days later, the results of the analyzes confirmed Ogoina’s suspicion: the boy had monkeypox.

That case, the first in Nigeria in 38 years, was the first known of the international outbreak that is currently spreading in 78 countries.

When Ogoina first diagnosed the boy with monkeypox in 2017, thought the virus would act the way it has for more than 50 years in other parts of Africa, with an animal-to-human spread. “There was speculation that this child was playing with monkeys in the communityOgoina said.

The monkeypox isolation ward at Niger Delta University Hospital in Bayelsa State, Nigeria.

Initially Ogoina and his colleagues thought that the virus would be limited, as it had been on other occasions. But a few weeks after the boy was diagnosed, Ogoina began to worry.

The outbreak in Nigeria began to grow rapidly. Cases emerged in counties not just near this child but everywhere. “Suddenly, we were seeing cases all over the countryOgoina says.

What surprised the scientists was that the virus affected not only children living in rural areas, but also men in their 20s and 30s living in modern cities.

Ogoina and her colleagues began to investigate these patients further. “We decided to do an evaluation of the sexual history of some of the cases“, He says. That evaluation found that many of the patients had high-risk sexual behaviors, including multiple partners and sex with prostitutes.

Thus, they understood that the disease, for the first time, spread through sexual contact . Ogoina and his colleagues even mentioned the idea in a study published in 2019. “Although the role of sexual transmission of human monkeypox has not been established, sexual transmission is plausible in some of these patients through close skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse or transmission through secretions. genitals”, Ogoina and her colleagues wrote in the journal PLOS One.

That meant the outbreak in Nigeria would be much harder to stop. The findings meant that monkeypox was no longer just a threat to communities in West and Central Africa, but also a potential threat to the world.

In recent years, Ogoina said he has repeatedly tried to warn health officials and scientists that monkeypox had changed. and was possibly spreading through sexual contact. At an international meeting, he tried to raise the possibility of sexual transmission. But someone told him to shut up.

“Yes, someone told me not to say it. That he did not say that sexual transmission is possible” Ogoina recalls with exasperation in her voice. “He told me, ‘We shouldn’t worry about sexual transmission.'”

File photo: A section of skin tissue, removed from a monkey skin lesion, which had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on the fourth day of development of a eruption in 1968.

According to the doctor, in subsequent years, Nigerian health officials reduced their search for new cases, allowing the spread of the disease. A hypothesis supported by an evolutionary biologist analysis michael worobey from the University of Arizona.

And eventually the outbreak there spread to other countries and became the growing international outbreak that the world is now fighting.

Now, Ogoina said he feared the world’s limited vaccine supplies would result in a repeat of the problems that arose in the coronavirus pandemic.when poorer countries were left empty-handed after rich countries racked up most of the doses.

“It doesn’t make sense to only control the outbreak in Europe and America, because then you will still have the (animal) source of the outbreak in Africa.Ogoina said.

