A doctor from León, national award for medicine in bariatric surgery

The Leonese doctor Jose Luis de la Cruz Vigo has been one of the winners in the V Edition of the National Prizes for Medicine, receiving the highest award in the category of Bariatric Surgery. This specialist, who carries out his work in the HM San Francisco Hospital, has performed more than 3,000 obesity surgeries, being one of the most recognized experts in Bariatric Surgery in the country. In addition, he was a pioneer in the introduction of laparoscopic surgery in Spain in 1991, since which date he has performed more than 5,000 interventions with this technique.

Patients from all over Spain come to HM San Francisco to be treated for their obesity and of diabetes by De la Cruz Vigo, who offers comprehensive and personalized care, key to solving the medical and aesthetic problems associated with obesity. The doctor affirms that “when using laparoscopic surgery it is not necessary to open the patient, but to make small incisions through which the surgeon can operate on the patient with precision and in a minimally invasive way. This technique, in addition to reducing the duration of the operation, favors the postoperative period, facilitating the recovery of the patient, who must remain hospitalized for only two days». De la Cruz Vigo has been recognized on numerous occasions as one of the best laparoscopic surgeons, even being required in the United States or Mexico.