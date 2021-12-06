A docu-series will tell about the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard becomes a docu-series: here’s what we know about the show, which will show both points of view

The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard becomes a docu-series which will air on discovery +. Johnny VS Amber, this is the title of the show, will propose both the points of view of the two stars involved in this difficult and long legal battle, characterized by mutual accusations of violence. In addition, in the story there will be many interviews with the couple’s lawyers and people close to the two interpreters.

JOHNNY VS. AMBER, WHAT WE KNOW

“Through tapes, home video footage and texting shown in court, the series offers viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and helps to better understand the all-important issue of domestic violence.“, Said producer Nick Hornby as reported by Dire Giovani (www.diregiovani.it). “We decided to make a documentary that explores the story from each of their perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story.“Added Charlotte Reid of Discovery.

FROM WEDDING TO DIVORCE

The relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was born in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary. On February 3, 2015, the two got married in a civil ceremony at the actor’s home in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, while the festivities took place over the weekend, on the beach of Little Hall’s Pond Cay, the island of the Bahamas. owned by Depp. In 2016, after only 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce claiming she suffered physical violence when he was drunk, complete with photographic evidence of abuse. In 2017, the actress received $ 7 million in severance pay, underlining her intention to donate the money to some anti-violence organizations. In 2018, however, it was she who was tried for defamation because she told the Washington Post several times that she had suffered violence from her ex-husband, so much so that she was defined by The Sun “beater of wives“. A label that cost him his job at Warner Bros., which fired him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3. In the third chapter, in fact, there is Madd Mikkelsen in his place in the role of the evil wizard Grindewald. So Depp filed for $ 50 million in compensation and more.

Jack Sparrow said he was punched by his ex-wife on multiple occasions and that Heard’s photos of the bruises were forged with photo editing.

