A documentary on Afghanistan partly financed with bitcoin





A documentary on Afghanistan partly financed with bitcoins. It will be presented tomorrow morning at the Venice Film Festival at 10 am with an event organized and moderated by Mirko Negri at the Italian Pavillion in Cinecittà, at the Hotel Excelsior. Directed by the director Naseer Khanday, an Indian native of Kashmir, it is called Beyond the Border and traces the story of two Americans who spend a few weeks of vacation in the Bamiyan Valley to give snowboards to local children. Bamiyan is the place where in 2001 the Taliban destroyed two huge statues of the Buddha carved in the rock and the area is populated by the Hazara minority, mostly of Shiite religion. With the return to power of the Taliban, many of them, mindful of the massacres suffered in the past, have recently headed to Pakistan to seek asylum. But the borders were closed.

“Using cryptocurrencies to partially fund such an important story right now shows how this innovation can help people around the world and not just be used for immediate gains,” said Suril Desai CEO of Yugen Media, the manufacturer of the documentary. Desai also announced that an NFT based on the film will soon go on sale. This will raise additional funds to produce the next four documentaries on cultural inclusion in Central and Southeast Asian countries. Burkhan Media collaborates with the NFT operation. Shahal Khan CEO of Burkhan World stressed that “Burkhan through its investments in Media, Gamification, Fintech is investing in infrastructure that will enable places like Afghanistan and other areas of the world where people need an income to support their families to have the ability to do so. Our vision is to help develop the economy from scratch so that people have a hope of peace through financial inclusion. ” In Burkhan’s portfolio are three $ 250 million Spacs he intends to list on Nasdaq by the end of the fall, focusing on Fintech, Quantum / AI and Media Content / GameFi.

Loading... Advertisements

To discuss the documentary’s message of peace and hope and tell what is really happening in Kabul and throughout Afghanistan these days, the director Pif, the philosopher Stefano Bonaga and Carolina Stramare (former Miss Italy and TV presenter) will speak. In connection there will be the director Khanday, the CEO of Yugen Media, Desai, and Shahal Khan, the CEO of Burkhan World, who will talk about the activity carried out in recent weeks in Washington, while, with a government task force, he is working miracles for bring out of the country as many Afghans who are not aligned with the new Taliban regime. Special guest will be Mattia Sorbi, correspondent of the Republic, the first Italian journalist to enter Kabul in the hands of the Taliban. Afterwards, at 12 noon, ‘Beyond the Border’ will be screened as part of the Venice Production Bridge, the event organized by the Biennale dedicated to professionals in the film industry to promote commercial activities as part of the 78th International Art Exhibition Cinematographic. (All rights reserved)



