A documentary on the legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The troubled relationship, then degenerated into a heated legal dispute, between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will become a docu-series.

As Variety reports, Discovery has indeed commissioned Johnny vs. Amber, a two-episode documentary that will tell the story of the clash between the two celebrities.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the series will explore the two points of view on the affair

The peculiarity of the docu-series will be that each episode will tell the story from the perspective of one of the two protagonists. Accompanying their respective points of view, there will be the statements of the lawyers and the testimonies of people close to the couple, as well as unpublished videos and audio recordings, made by Depp and Heard and recovered among the proceedings of the trial that sees them involved.

The producer of the series Nick Hornby focuses on this unpublished material. “Thanks to the tapes, videos and messages shown in the trial – explains Hornby – these two films allow viewers to observe a marriage that went tragically wrong, and help them better understand the very important issue of domestic violence”.

This is echoed by Discovery’s Clare Laycock, who calls the series “a great job capable of transforming a complex and layered story into a compelling yet gruesome narrative.”

From the passion on the set of The rum diary to the trial with no holds barred

The story between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard begins in 2011, when both are busy filming The rum diary. Depp, then engaged with Vanessa Paradis, loses his head for his colleague and the two get married four years later, in 2015. However, the idyll lasts only a year. In 2016, Amber Heard files an official divorce request, accompanied by a restraining order against Depp due to the violence suffered. This first phase of the legal battle ends the following year with the victory of the actress, who gets a compensation of seven million dollars. However, a new chapter opens in 2018, when Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation, asking for $ 50 million in compensation, for the statements made to the Washington Post, in which Heard denounced the numerous violence suffered by the actor, in an article that called him a “wife beater”. At the same time, Depp declares that he was the subject of violence by his ex-wife on several occasions and that he was betrayed with what would later become his future partner, Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has continued her career (we will see her in the sequel to Aquaman titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), while Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in the saga Fantastic Beasts, a spin off of Harry Potter, and struggled not a little to find a distribution for his latest work, The Minamata case.

The story immediately became a media case that strongly divided public opinion. In this regard, Discovery’s Charlotte Reid argues that the docu-series will allow audiences to “go beyond the headlines, figure out who these two people really are and decide who to believe. We think – concludes Reid – that this is a compelling and contemporary story about truth and lies, and we hope that it will open a debate on these issues among those who will see it ”.

Johnny vs. Amber will be available on Discovery Plus starting next fall.

